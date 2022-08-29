The Apple Watch Pro will have a feature that will make it totally unique

- Advertisement -

apple-Watch- -will-have-a- -that-will.jpg" width="980" height="565" >

One of the novelties that Apple has prepared for September 7 is that, together with the iPhone 14, the new generation of smartwatches from the Cupertino company will be presented. And, on this occasion, everything indicates that there will be a surprise because there will be a new model: the Apple WatchPro. Well, an interesting detail has been known that this accessory will offer.

This wearable is expected to be the option resistant that the shape of the bitten apple will offer users, since everything indicates that it can be used in all kinds of situations (such as when carrying out activities that are considered extreme, such as climbing) and, therefore, it will be different from the traditional Apple Watch. Consequently, one more addition that makes all the sense in the world and that will make companies like Garmin see their control of the highly resistant smartwatch market in danger.

- Advertisement -

By the way, everything indicates that the construction material that this new smartwatch from the North American company will have will be the titanium. This, added to a somewhat different design to the traditional model to increase the adjustment to falls and bumps, will surely avoid the problems that are usually experienced when riding a bike or climbing.

Something different in the Apple Watch Pro

As indicated in the source of the information, this model will have something that will make it different and attractive for those who love sports or go out to places like the mountains. We are talking about the inclusion of satellite connectivity that would be combined with access to 5G networks to offer options that ensure that you will always have access to be able to call the emergency services if necessary (and, of course, share in a way very precise the exact place where you are with the problem in question). This, added to the aforementioned resistance, ensures a good addition.

unsplash

Another thing that has been known is that the Apple Watch Pro will have one of the great novelties that will be part of the Watch Series 8 the day it is presented together with the iPhone 14. We are talking about the possibility of measuring in a more precise everything that has to do with user health. And this includes using the wearable as if it were a thermometer (for example).

It will be a more expensive smartwatch

This is something that, if you know Apple, is sure to be very clear to you. the signature will increase the price of new model of smart watch that will be more resistant. At the moment, it is unknown how much, but betting on a minimum of 100 euros is to do it on a winning horse. Therefore, those who want to get hold of the Watch Pro will have to scratch their wallets properly.

- Advertisement -

>