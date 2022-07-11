HomeTech GiantsAppleThe Apple Watch Pro for extreme sports would cost more than 1000€

The Apple Watch Pro for extreme sports would cost more than 1000€

Tech GiantsApple

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
apple watch series 8 discover the new design of the.jpg
apple watch series 8 discover the new design of the.jpg
- Advertisement -

Apple is expected to introduce three new Apple Watches this year, including an SE Series, an 8 Series, and a new, more rugged “Pro” Watch aimed at extreme sports. It could cost almost as much as an iPhone 13 Pro.

Apple Watch Series 8 case
Credit: Jon Prosser

According to well-informed reporter Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the new rugged Apple Watch we were talking about last week could finally be called Apple Watch Pro and would come to replace the Apple Watch Edition as a premium watch in the company’s catalog.

As a reminder, Mark Gurman had already announced several times that in addition to the new Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Series 8 which will be presented at the end of the year, the company was also preparing an even larger watch with a giant screen of almost 2 inches. The latter would reach 50 mm, against 41 and 45 mm for the current versions, but above all would see its price explode.

[mb_related_posts1]

Read also : The Apple Watch Series 8 will offer a new, less restrictive low-power mode

The Apple Watch Pro could cost almost as much as an iPhone 13 Pro

Like the iPhones, MacBooks and iPads, which already have “Pro” devices in their ranges, the price of the next Apple Watch Pro should be significantly higher than the other models. In his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman announces that the watch could have a starting price close to $900which is only $100 less than the iPhone 13 Pro.

Apple: assistance can replace Face ID, not all iPhone | Rumor

In France, by adding taxes, we imagine that the watch could exceed the symbolic bar of 1000 euros, which would make it one of the most expensive watches the company has ever launched here. It would also be more expensive than the current Apple Watch Edition, offered from 829 euros on the official store.

As a reminder, the new model for extreme sports will have a surface ofapproximately 7% larger screen than the current largest Apple Watch. The screen will also have a resolution of around 410 pixels by 502 pixels, and this huge screen could be used to display more fitness metrics or information on watch faces. She will also havea metal material stronger than aluminum for the chassisa shock-resistant screen anda larger battery.

[mb_related_posts2]
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Apple plans to make users pay for gas from the screen of their car

Generally, going to the gas station to fill the car's tank involves carrying cash...
How to?

An alternative that will allow you to see graphically who are the artists you have listened to the most

Do you usually consume music on Spotify? Well, sometimes you probably wonder what...
Tech News

Easy&Smart Software 2022: the best business management software guide

Looking for business management software? In this case, you already know that we...
Tech News

What will happen now with Twitter?

To say that something is surprising within the soap opera opened by Elon Musk...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Tech News

Scientists design plane, similar to an albatross, that could one day be used on a mission to Mars

Since NASA launched the Ingenuity helicopter on the surface of Mars the April 19,...
Instagram

How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram...

© 2021 voonze.com.