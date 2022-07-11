The Apple Watch Pro for extreme sports would cost more than 1000€

Apple is expected to introduce three new Apple Watches this year, including an SE Series, an 8 Series, and a new, more rugged “Pro” Watch aimed at extreme sports. It could cost almost as much as an iPhone 13 Pro.

According to well-informed reporter Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the new rugged Apple Watch we were talking about last week could finally be called Apple Watch Pro and would come to replace the Apple Watch Edition as a premium watch in the company’s catalog.

As a reminder, Mark Gurman had already announced several times that in addition to the new Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Series 8 which will be presented at the end of the year, the company was also preparing an even larger watch with a giant screen of almost 2 inches. The latter would reach 50 mm, against 41 and 45 mm for the current versions, but above all would see its price explode.

The Apple Watch Pro could cost almost as much as an iPhone 13 Pro

Like the iPhones, MacBooks and iPads, which already have “Pro” devices in their ranges, the price of the next Apple Watch Pro should be significantly higher than the other models. In his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman announces that the watch could have a starting price close to $900which is only $100 less than the iPhone 13 Pro.

In France, by adding taxes, we imagine that the watch could exceed the symbolic bar of 1000 euros, which would make it one of the most expensive watches the company has ever launched here. It would also be more expensive than the current Apple Watch Edition, offered from 829 euros on the official store.

As a reminder, the new model for extreme sports will have a surface ofapproximately 7% larger screen than the current largest Apple Watch. The screen will also have a resolution of around 410 pixels by 502 pixels, and this huge screen could be used to display more fitness metrics or information on watch faces. She will also havea metal material stronger than aluminum for the chassisa shock-resistant screen anda larger battery.