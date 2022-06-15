The Apple Watch goes one step further: it will be able to detect symptoms of Parkinson’s disease

You may like the company founded by Steve Jobs more or less, but no one can deny that the Apple Watch It is a most complete smart watch. The Cupertino-based manufacturer’s smartwatch leads the sales charts for this type of wearable year after year, even surpassing historical companies such as Rolex.

And the reason is as simple as it is a very complete product. In addition to a very attractive design, the Apple Watch not only acts as a smart watch, but also It has some functions that have marked a before and after in the industry.

There are not a few cases in which an Apple Watch has saved the life of its owner. Either through its fall sensor, which immediately sends a message to the contacts you have selected in addition to contacting the emergency services, or through its ability to make electrocardiograms (ECG) in real time to monitor your heart , the smart watch of the American firm has saved a few lives.

Now, the Apple Watch will help patients with Parkinson’s disease

Now there is another reason to confirm that this smart watch is an option beyond any doubt: it will also help Parkinson’s patients. As reported by Reuters, the FDA (the Food and Drug Administration of the United States) has just approved Rune Labs, a startup specialized in health issues, to use its new software on the Apple Watch to be able to track symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

This is not the first time that the FDA has authorized such a function on the Apple Watch.since earlier this month they activated the AFib History function of watchOS, to monitor your heart condition.

As reported on the Rune Labs website, their software “addresses common barriers faced by patients in remote care environments. By incorporating the algorithms into a full-featured consumer device, users benefit from discreet symptom monitoring without the stigma of a dedicated medical device or the burden of active tasks.”

For it, this software is able to track the common symptoms of this disease, such as involuntary movements or tremors, rigidity or lack of balance, to give an example. The idea is that a complete follow-up of the patient can be carried out during a certain period so that doctors have access to the data that has been stored, making the tool a complement to the regular medical examination.

Undoubtedly, excellent news and shows that wearables can be much more complete tools than we imagine.

