Tech GiantsAppleTech News

The Apple Watch could have a new production supplier in…

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Apple is exploring new production possibilities in terms of its suppliers. It has been known that the Apple Watch will have a new supplier that will be Luxshare Precision Industry Company based in China. It will have financing for 6 new projects that include portable devices. Would this be a good thing in the long run?

One of Apple’s suppliers will now take a giant step with the Apple Watch under its production

In accordance with Reuters, the Chinese company is raising 13.5 billion yuan ($2.13 billion) in financing for a new production plan. Luxshare intends to improve the production capacity in consumer electronics material and even in intelligent vehicles. Therefore, 2.1 billion shares are being issued on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Apple has a long history with Luxshare as they have assembled AirPods and iPhones. So there is no doubt that the Apple Watch will be the next product in the hands of the Chinese manufacturer. Providers in the world of technology are trying to manage themselves better in the face of the shortage of chips and the production of different products.

Will there be improvements regarding the delay in the production of Apple devices? Without a doubt, this move could secure Apple a better position than it had with the Apple Watch Series 7. Production was significantly delayed due to an adjustment in the screens.

future products?

There is a curious fact and it is that Luxshare announced a partnership with the company The Chery Group. The plan is to develop and manufacture electric vehicles together. The goal is to become a Tier 1 supplier. This could mean another line of business for that manufacturer. Would Apple intend to make its own car? We are not talking about hardware but precisely about seeing your own Apple Car materialized.

Of course, this idea is very unbalanced in current terms. Apple is not dedicated to cars but it could certainly be a future business. Just as Apple was not dedicated to making movies or series, those from Cupertino have measured their time for organizing and executing ideas.

what do you think about this news? Share your opinions about it in the comment box.

Previous articleGraphics cards: price drop in March?
Next articleThe Google Play Games app is no longer mandatory: this is its integration with the settings of your Android
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

The Google Play Games app is no longer mandatory: this is its integration with the settings of your Android

In May 2013 it reached our devices Google Play Gamesan application that officially brought to Android...
Apple

The Apple Watch could have a new production supplier in…

Apple is exploring new production possibilities in terms of its suppliers. It has been known that the...
Tech News

Graphics cards: price drop in March?

Buy graphics cards from the end of 2020 so far It has not been an easy task, let...
Gaming

A new Twitch integration arrives with the Amazon Luna gaming platform

With Discord integrating into Nvidia's cloud game streaming platform GeForce Now, we were ultimately wondering if competitors would...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.