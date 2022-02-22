The Apple Watch could have a new production supplier in…

Apple is exploring new production possibilities in terms of its suppliers. It has been known that the Apple Watch will have a new supplier that will be Luxshare Precision Industry Company based in China. It will have financing for 6 new projects that include portable devices. Would this be a good thing in the long run?

In accordance with Reuters, the Chinese company is raising 13.5 billion yuan ($2.13 billion) in financing for a new production plan. Luxshare intends to improve the production capacity in consumer electronics material and even in intelligent vehicles. Therefore, 2.1 billion shares are being issued on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Apple has a long history with Luxshare as they have assembled AirPods and iPhones. So there is no doubt that the Apple Watch will be the next product in the hands of the Chinese manufacturer. Providers in the world of technology are trying to manage themselves better in the face of the shortage of chips and the production of different products.

Will there be improvements regarding the delay in the production of Apple devices? Without a doubt, this move could secure Apple a better position than it had with the Apple Watch Series 7. Production was significantly delayed due to an adjustment in the screens.