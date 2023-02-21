5G News
The Apple Watch band that changes color when you want: madness? ...

The Apple Watch band that changes color when you want: madness? Nope, patent

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
1082839.jpeg
It’s not in Apple’s philosophy to focus on features or solutions that save customers money. Yet it was filed with the USPO a patent for Apple Watch that could save customers more euros or dollars than someone. If it ever hits the market, of course.

It is always worth specifying it when patents are involved because it is not at all obvious that the ideas are then applied. Most of the time what Apple, Samsung or whoever else deposits with institutions remains in a database for years, the patent serves to prevent a particular idea from being taken up by the competition. Only a small percentage of them materialize, and clearly we know nothing more about Apple’s latest gimmick than what is written in the document.

If it were to arrive, it would be a game-changing feature in its own way. In the document Apple explains how to make the apple watch band change color depending on what the user prefers or a schedule during the day. Merit of a electrochromic material, that is, capable of assuming a different color when stimulated by a small electrical voltage. The principle of electrochromy has been applied for years to the most tech-savvy glass windows of buildings to let in or block the sun’s rays, by heart it would be the first application on a strap.


In consumer electronics OnePlus has relied on electrochromic surfaces, even if only for a prototype: in 2020 the Concept One employed a rear electrochromic glass to hide the rear cameras and then show them at the right moment (we also made a video, here it is). Now Apple has patented a solution that could potentially reduce Apple Watch customers’ spending on bands.

The color can be chosen and adjusted without removing or replacing the band – explains Apple in the document. So you can view a variety of colors at different times without requiring different bands for each color or color combination.

Will we ever see it on the market?

