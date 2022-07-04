The Apple Watch 8 wants to be your personal doctor. How will do?

- Advertisement -

There is less left for the Cupertino-based firm’s next smart to become a reality. It is expected that the A Watch Series 8 be officially presented in September, in addition to being accompanied by the iPhone 14 series and the new AirPods Pro 2 headphones.

And the truth is that the expectation that is being generated around this wearable does not stop growing. we already know that the Apple Watch series is one of the best options to consider if you want to buy a smart watch. And the next smartwatch from the American manufacturer promises to take a new leap in quality.

According to Mark Gurmannan eminence in everything related to Apple issues, the next smart watch from the company founded by Steve Jobs would have some very interesting novelties both aesthetically and in terms of the functions it will offer.

The Apple Watch Series 8 will debut a new design

To begin with, as this journalist from the Bloomberg media has advanced, the Apple Watch Series 8 would debut a flat front panel and that eliminates the curved edges that we have been seeing throughout the different generations of this smart watch.

A change that surprises us, especially if you take into account the continuous style of Apple products. And beware, although it seems that the AirPods Pro 2 will not be exactly new, the next smart watch will hide some news that is worth noting.

To begin with, the Apple Watch will debut new health-related sensors that will allow you to measure blood sugar levels, in addition to measure our body temperature and to be able to detect traffic accidents among other novelties.

It looks like, these sensors were going to arrive with the Apple Watch Series 7, but there were problems with the algorithm and the company with the bitten apple preferred to waitr until his product was more finished. And the Apple Watch 8 will be in charge of launching this new technology.

The big problem that Apple was facing had to do with the ability to measure body temperature in different environmental conditions, in addition to the fact that the watch emits heat that can affect the measurements.

But, as Mark Gurman has published, it seems that Apple has found a solution to this problem, so they are already testing their new system internally so that the Apple Watch Series 8 is the first model to feature this new technology. Apple that intends to revolutionize the wearables sector.

