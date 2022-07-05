the apple watch 8 screen will be bigger than expected

- Advertisement -

The A Watch Series 8 It is getting closer and rumors and leaks about this model do not stop coming. Yesterday we talked about the health applications and functions that it would have, and today it is the turn of the .

more than anything because The Apple Watch Series 8 would debut a larger screen, as reported by MacRumors. According to Ross Young of DSCC and Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities, the maker of the bitten apple will increase the panel size of its smartwatch.

The Apple Watch Series 8 will have a 1.99-inch version

From what we have been able to find out,The idea of ​​​​the manufacturer is that the screen of the Apple Watch Series 8 becomes 1.99 inches. It should be noted that this year different versions of the Cupertino-based firm’s smart watch are , so it makes sense.

Furthermore, we even know that Luxshare will be the company that is responsible for providing the 1.99-inch panels which will have the largest version of the next Apple Watch. To give you an idea of ​​the change, the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7, which is the largest model, measures 1,901 inches, so the increase will be around five percent, a not insignificant figure for such a compact device. .

This change in the size of the screen surely has to do with the new design of this smart watch. Mainly, because the rumors suggest that Apple will offer a flat screen, which will allow you to adjust the available space a little more.

Finally, there is also talk of the possibility of Apple launching a rugged version of its smartwatch. An Apple Watch Exporer Edition that will be designed to withstand bumps and falls.

The AirPods Max 2 will debut a new case

We know that the Apple Watch Series 8 will be presented in September along with the new generation iPhone 14 and the expected airpods pro 2 earphones And beware, the firm is still encouraged and presents a new version of the AirPods Max, the company’s best headphones to date.

new airpods max case looks exactly like my helmut lang bra purse pic.twitter.com/pRFwUW3LP9

— tsan (@tsantsai) December 8, 2020

More than anything becausee has filtered the new design that the cover of these helmets will have. The first version was really controversial as the design was anything but functional. As you can see in the Twitter message that heads these lines, the truth is that it was cause for mockery.

Now, from what we have seen, Apple will bet on a case of higher quality and utility. And the truth is that they bear a strong resemblance to the carrying case of the recently introduced Sony WH-1000XM5.

In this way, with a bag format, we will be able to transport the AirPods Max 2 more comfortably.

