The Apple Watch 8 could arrive with one of the most anticipated features. Which?

By: Brian Adam

Date:

We’ve been waiting a long time for Apple to implement a feature on iPhones that could save our lives. And now we just found out that the next Apple Watch will also incorporate this important element.

We are talking about the possibility of making calls via satellite connection. The first rumors pointed to the possibility that the iPhone 13 was the first to release this technology, but in the end it was not.

The latest rumors suggest that the iPhone 14 will finally be in charge of having satellite connectivity, a system that will allow us to communicate with the emergency services, or send an SMS to our emergency contacts in the event that the mobile lines do not work. .

Much needed in natural disasters and other situations

To say that this function can save lives. For example, in the event of a natural disaster, even if the phone lines are down, you could contact the emergency services. You may also find yourself in a critical situation, such as a shipwreck, where there is no mobile connection for sure. Instead, Through this satellite system you could contact the emergency services.

Apple Watch splash

Now, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, one of the most reputable journalists in everything related to the ecosystem of Apple products, has just announced that the next Apple Watch could have a satellite connection.

According to the well-known journalist, “the Apple Watch is also destined to obtain that functionality.” Of course, Gurman clarifies that, if it does not arrive with the next smartwatch from the company with the bitten appleit is most likely that the 2023 Apple Watch will incorporate this technology.

Notably the satellite connection can only be used to contact the emergency services, in addition to being limited to certain markets. Without a doubt, a function that can save lives, so it is excellent news for users.

Refering to release date of the new Apple Watch Series 8which could be the first model to incorporate this technology, it is most likely that this device will be officially presented in September, so it will be available on the market in the same month or, at the latest, in October.

Now we can only wait for the manufacturer to officially present its new smartwatch to learn all the secrets of this wearable and find out if the Apple Watch Series 8 will finally have a satellite connection. Although more information will surely leak before its official presentation…

