The Apple VisionOS Keyboard: a perfect fusion of design and functionality!

Apple’s virtual keyboard is always part of the company’s innovations, whether to a lesser or greater extent, they took advantage of visionOS to give high detail performance in each part of the keyboard. Either with small additions that interact in the best way that improve the experience when using the user interface from the headset.

Among the biggest problems of the platform in the headset is the problem of making users encounter them when using them. Precisely, the keyboard was a way of projecting improvements on the part of the company, so it is also possible to add keyboard interfaces within the same headset.

VisionOS adds an unmatched keyboard

In the case of Apple Reality Pro mixed reality headsets, the keyboard can still be a bit complex to understand, since the user must look at it within the interface and not physically. Keyboards in virtual space also have some diminished tactile response when pressing non-physical buttons. There are also certain controllers with each keystroke.

The new device, A.Apple Vision Pro has a mixed reality screen that covers certain concepts that are perfect for having a keyboard and that can take full advantage of the powers of a hand detection system. So Siri can use the systems for new text and the keyboard works as a support for any text you integrate.

Here's a little breakdown of the keyboard interaction and visual feedback in visionOS. 1. Look at how the keys get highlighted when hovering with the fingers over them. ❤️

2. Pressing a key pushes it…

— Atilla Taşkıran (@_atilla1) June 11, 2023

Meanwhile, developer Atilla Taskiran put on his Twitter profile last Sunday the great benefit that the company used to take care of every detail of the keyboard that has great use in the software. The keyboard has great presentation since the breakdown with an animated gif, Taskiran mentions that it adds three graphical elements that it covers with each keystroke.

So VisionOS makes the keys light up as your gestures pass over them, and they glow brighter as your fingertip approaches the key. In this way the user knows perfectly the zone in which he typed the correct key.

IF you want to press the key, the button does not remain indifferent because it goes down to the Z axis so that your press can be seen perfectly. It is quite similar to the physical keyboard so that the user does not completely ignore it, since it continues to maintain everything except the tactile response.

The third element of the interface is displayed on the keyboard in the form of a simple extended circular pulse that protrudes from the key.