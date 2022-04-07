The Apple TV + miniseries about Magic Johnson will be out in two weeks

The miniseries in four episodes They Call Me Magic on Earvin “Magic” Johnson the legend who has marked two decades of the NBA with the Lakers, will be released Friday 22 April on Apple TV +. The former American basketball player, who briefly coached the team in which he played the longest, interviewed by Varietysaid the inspiration for the miniseries came after a brief appearance in the cult docuseries The Last Dance on Michael Jordan. Johnson’s phone rang for a long time.

Everyone called – confessed the class of 1959 -, everyone made a proposal. NBC – big American broadcaster, ed – made the most serious offer of all, but then Apple intervened: “We don’t talk about it,” they said. I loved their approach, because they waited for the right moment.

They Call Me Magic will recall Johnson’s times with the Lakers jersey, from the last moments with his mentor, team owner Jerry Buss, to the moment he, in 1991, told the world that he contracted the HIV virus, changing the global perspective on the disease and overcoming the obstacle against all odds.

The series was attended by former US presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, Dr. Anthony Fauci who has long fought at the head of the National Institutes of Health against HIV, NBA colleagues Michael Jordan and Larry Bird, Snoop Dogg and Spike Lee. The children of MagicAndre, EJ and Elisa, and parents, Christine and Earvin Sr.