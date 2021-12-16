The Apple Store will be able to update the AirPods Pro to the latest …

Next week the Physical Apple Store and Apple Authorized Resellers will have access to a new tool Diagnostic of the AirPods. The technicians will be able to solve problems and if necessary update the AirPods Pro to the latest firmware.

The tool will allow technicians to update a customer’s AirPods Pro to the latest firmware. If in the review, one of the AirPods (left or right) does not update or has problems, the customer will receive a replacement AirPods with a different firmware version.

Apple informed technicians that the diagnostic tool is compatible with AirPods Pro with a wireless charging case or MagSafe. At the moment it is unknown if it will work with other AirPods models, such as the recently launched AirPods 3.

These types of improvements are very important, as there is no general way for customers to update their AirPods. This is done automatically when connecting to an iPhone or iPad with the latest firmware version. It seems that it helps to keep the AirPods in the charging case and connected to the charger, with an iPhone or iPad nearby, for a period of a few hours. Although these steps have not been valid for all users.