The Apple, Google and Microsoft alliance to bid farewell to passwords will strengthen in 2023

Now on goodbye to passwords it gets more and more serious: i big three of world technology, Apple, Google and Microsoft jointly announce a decisive acceleration towards the final goodbye to passwords. It cannot be a coincidence that the press release arrives on World Password Day 2022, the world day for raising awareness of the importance of passwords for an increasingly computerized world and therefore dependent on alphanumeric access keys.

Three tech giants who almost never agree agreed were there FIDO Alliance, founded in 2013 by some companies in the sector that gained importance in 2016, when they joined the “consortium” of the big names of Intel, Qualcomm, Arm, Amazon, Google and Microsoft; It took Apple a little longer to convince itself, but since the beginning of 2020, Apple is also part of the Alliance that wants to decline passwords in the past.

At the heart of FIDO’s thoughts is the firm intention of get rid of passwords exploiting the systems authentication that now and for years have allowed anyone to unlock smartphones, tablets, PCs and company with your face or finger: Windows Hello for PCs, Touch ID and Face ID for Mac, iPhone and iPad and fingerprint readers for Android smartphones. All of these systems are already compatible with FIDO, which stands for Fast IDentity Online and that is “a standard, like Bluetooth or Wi-Fi”we read on the online portal from 2020. In Italy and elsewhere, however, the traces of authentication with FIDO are still scarce.

The logo that appears on sites that can be accessed with FIDO

“FIDO keeps your login credentials safe from hackers and trackers”. How does? In a clever way, that is by transferring the offline authentication process to the device: the platform where you want to authenticate does not arrive sensitive information, only the confirmation that the recognition has been successful.

NO PASSWORD, UNDER ANY CASE

This variation of the approach will bring two further innovations, fresh off the announcement. The first: by purchasing a new device it will not be necessary to “present” it to FIDO. You currently need to log in to the online product or service with your password before you can use the login passwordless, think for example of banking apps. In the future the password it won’t even help in cases like this.

Another novelty is the possibility with your device to authorize access to an app or a website on a nearby device, regardless of the operating system or web browser used. These two new features speed up the total farewell to passwords, and “is expected – reads the press release – which will be available on Apple, Google and Microsoft platforms in the course of 2023 “.

Just as we design our products to be intuitive, we also design them to be safe – said Kurt Knight, Senior Director of Platform Product Marketing at Apple. Working with other companies in the industry to establish new, safer and more secure access methods that eliminate password vulnerabilities is central to our commitment to creating products that offer maximum security and a transparent user experience, all with the goal of keeping users’ personal information safe.

These innovations testify to the work being done by the entire industry to increase security and eliminate authentication with passwords, which are out of date – said Mark Risher, Senior Director of Product Management at Google. For Google, it is the culmination of nearly ten years of working alongside FIDO. We look forward to making FIDO technology available on Chrome, ChromeOS, Android and other platforms, and we encourage app and website developers to do the same so that people around the world can eliminate the risk and hassle of passwords.

Any road ahead must be more secure, easier and faster than passwords, and the multi-factor authentication methods used today – said Alex Simons, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft. Thanks to the common work, we can finally realize this dream and make concrete progress towards the goodbye to passwords: we see a bright future for logins with FIDO, both in the consumer and enterprise sectors.