The Apple Glass will be presented this year: company executives have already tested them

The market for virtual and augmented reality glasses is growing by leaps and bounds. We know that Google is working on a new version of smart glasses and now we have received more information from the AppleGlass.

We know that the giant of the bitten apple is working on mixed reality glasses so that you can enjoy the benefits offered by augmented and virtual reality. And now, as reported by various media, Apple managers have already been able to test this gadget.

In this way, Mark Gurman, a journalist specialized in everything related to Apple products, has just announced that Tim Cook has already shown the smart glasses to the company’s board of directors, which translates into a launch that is getting closer.

When will we be able to see Apple Glass?

As Mark Gurman has reported, Apple’s board of directors meets several times a year to showcase its major products. And in this case, although it is not a final version, we can assume that it will be one of the last prototypes before starting mass production of Apple Glass.

In this way, the initial forecasts that pointed to the possibility that the first smart glasses from Apple will be officially presented in September, along with the launch of its new generation of iPhone 14 phones.

It is not well known How will Apple Glass work? but Gurman indicates that it will mix augmented and virtual reality technology through a new operating system that they are developing exclusively for these smart glasses.

Under the hood of this gadget we will surely find an Apple M2 processor, in addition to having two lenses with microLED technology that will guarantee the best image quality. Of course, although everything indicates that these smart glasses will be presented in September of this year, their commercial launch will surely be postponed until 2023.

The manufacturer has not yet started mass-producing these mixed reality glasses, so we don’t think Apple has time to make enough Apple Glass to bring them to market. Yes, it is likely that they will launch a limited edition first before a global gala, but at the moment they are nothing more than speculation.

But the fact that Apple’s executive board has already tested its mixed reality glasses is excellent news. Now, we just need to have a little patience and see what the Cupertino-based company surprises us with, but it is clear that its Apple Glass point ways.

