The Apple Car will not be very cheap: its price will be similar to that of a Tesla Model S

For quite some time, people have been talking about the work of Manzana for being a company with a presence in the segment of electric cars. So much so, that there is talk of up to a thousand employees with this objective within the Cupertino company. Well, some details have been known regarding its future in this market.

The new information indicates that Apple is becoming quite less ambitious when disembarking to compete with the rest of the firm that are already present in the electric car. An example of what we say is that the original idea was that the passengers would sit facing each other, it would have been left aside to offer a car much more traditional in which a steering wheel would not be missing as well as the usual pedals necessary for driving. Therefore, it would be a final hybrid model that would allow both automatic and manual driving.

The reason would be that, right now, there are some obstacles technological that are impossible to save so that the entities regulatory give the final go-ahead for an electric car that is completely autonomous and does not allow manual action by people if they decide to do so (whether by choice or necessity).

An Apple car price that would match Tesla

The first information available regarding the price that Apple’s first electric car could have indicated that it would amount to $120,000. This would be a handicap, since we are talking about a fairly mature market that has references such as Tesla -which establishes a clear yardstick for it-. The fact is that it seems that things have changed a lot and the aforementioned amount will not be final. This would drop to stay at about $100,000. We are talking about a price similar to what you have to pay to get a basic model of the Tesla Model S or the Mercedes EQS.

This, if confirmed, could give the firm led by Tim Cook much more play when it comes to competing and being a purchase option for both loyal Apple fans and those who are not so much. The fact is that the drop mentioned -if confirmed- would be a great news.

A possible delay in arrival

From what is indicated in the source of the information, the design of Apple’s electric car would not be finalized. And therefore the previous market arrival forecasts would not be fulfilled (the vehicle was expected to be on sale in 2025). Thus, it would be a year later when the product could be purchased. I mean, you have to have some patience. An important detail: in a short time it was possible to find out which manufacturer will help assemble the car we are talking about, since the North American company does not have the capacity to do this on its own.

