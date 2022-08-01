The Apple App Store changes its face: advertising arriving on the main page

The subject of privacy has always been one of apple’s workhorses, especially when it is somehow hacked to send targeted advertising messages to users. Although the Cupertino company has never taken a position openly against the world of online advertising – indeed, between 2010 and 2016 it was itself managing an advertising platform designed to interact better with iOS and its apps, the now abandoned iAd -, it is clear that issues such as ads and privacy go hand in hand and that the inclusion of the former is accompanied by a reduction of the latter.
It will therefore be interesting to understand what Apple’s position on the matter will be, when it will soon introduce advertisements in the Today section of its App Store, the digital application store for iOS and iPadOS. The news was unearthed by 9to5Mac and it concerns Apple’s willingness to introduce a new slot that will show advertisements on the main App Store page, in addition to those already shown in the results and on the search page.
Apple has already confirmed that the new slot will also continue to show ads after all relevant to the storeseeing as it is suggestions regarding the applications present in the same and not random advertisements that direct the user to websites or other external portals. At the moment there is no information regarding the timing of the activation of the new advertising banner, but the Cupertino house suggests that it should arrive very soon.
In any case, it seems that the ads will not be personalized for all users under the age of 18, and that even for adults, a strategy will be avoided. overly focused, implying that the company has no intention of exaggerating the information in its possession. Despite this, it is clear how this too can be seen as a problem by competing advertisers.
Not only have iOS policies severely compromised the targeted advertising business on the platform, but now Apple continues to capitalize on its position as a gatekeeper also to propose a greater amount of advertising and with a good degree of indexingwhich is kept within some level of decency only for a specific choice of Apple – also advertising, if we want -, but which otherwise could put all the other advertisers in serious difficulty. New problems on the horizon?