The Apple App Store changes its face: advertising arriving on the main page

The subject of privacy has always been one of ’s workhorses, especially when it is somehow hacked to send targeted messages to users. Although the Cupertino company has never taken a position openly against the world of online advertising – indeed, between 2010 and 2016 it was itself managing an advertising platform designed to interact better with iOS and its apps, the now abandoned iAd -, it is clear that issues such as ads and privacy go hand in hand and that the inclusion of the former is accompanied by a reduction of the latter.

OTHER ADS ON THE APP STORE

It will therefore be interesting to understand what Apple's position on the matter will be, when it will soon introduce advertisements in the Today section of its App Store, the digital application store for iOS and iPadOS. The news was unearthed by 9to5Mac and it concerns Apple's willingness to introduce a new slot that will show advertisements on the main App Store page, in addition to those already shown in the results and on the search page. Apple has already confirmed that the new slot will also continue to show ads after all relevant to the storeseeing as it is suggestions regarding the applications present in the same and not random advertisements that direct the user to websites or other external portals. At the moment there is no information regarding the timing of the activation of the new advertising banner, but the Cupertino house suggests that it should arrive very soon.




