The App Store finally allows you to report fraudulent applications and scams

Arriving with some delay, it seems that Apple is finally adding with the new iOS 15 one of the most anticipated and necessary functions for its App Store application store, having detected the recent inclusion of a new reporting option, from which we can Report fraudulent applications or those that incur some type of scam.

This has been pointed out by Richard Mazkewich or Kosta Eleftheriou on Twitter, who show us that the “Report a problem” button has not only returned to the individual application lists for the first time in years, but now includes a dedicated option to “Report a scam or fraud” in the drop-down menu.

In a major reversal, Apple quietly added back the “Report a Problem” @AppStore button in iOS 15: pic.twitter.com/UopiPDEV7e – Kosta Eleftheriou (@keleftheriou) October 3, 2021

Before this update, the only way users could get to the equivalent function was to scroll to the bottom of the Applications or Games tab in the App Store to access the external support website, where they would have to start over. session, and go through a lengthy process by selecting ‘Report Suspicious Activity’, ‘Report a Quality Issue’, ‘Request a Refund’ or ‘Find My Content’.

However, as we can see, only one of these options really offered a clear way to report a scam, and in fact it was limited to refer us back to the Apple Technical Support website. In addition, Apple only allowed reporting “a quality problem” in the case of having already incurred a payment, so the only way to report these scams was to fall into them previously.

So this new option seems to be now present in all applications, free or paid, that include any type of in-app purchases. In addition to the addition of a variety of small concessions for users, forced in the wake of the latest scandal around its falsified results, such as the recent ability to rate the Apple applications that come with all iPhones.