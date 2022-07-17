The Android mobiles with the best autonomy (2022)

- Advertisement -

There is a wide variety of android phones in the market, to such an extent that they can meet the demands of all types of users. Those looking for performance and power have at their service the best smartphones so far in 2022, there are cheap terminals with a good value for money, those who want small phones also have their space. So, if you are looking for an inexhaustible battery, of course there are phones with a very solid autonomy.

The battery life of these smartphones is above average, they overcome the working day without problems.

Now, before we start, we want to make it very clear that Android phones with the largest battery will not appear on this list. Remember, having more mAh is not always the best, especially if the charge is slow. We’ll be showcasing phones that provide the ideal balance of battery life, competent charging, and good battery life. Let us begin!

– Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: It incorporates a 4500 mAh battery with support for fast charging of 45 W with cable and 15 W wirelessly. Best of all, it has reverse wireless charging, something that could come in handy at the right time. The mobile maintains an average of seven hours of screen time, that is, a day and a half of autonomy.

– Google Pixel 6 Pro: It is one of the Android mobiles with the best battery thanks to its 5003 mAh. But that’s not all, it has a fast charge of 30 W that is very efficient. You’ll get around 6.5 hours of screen time with this phone, enough to get you through the day of use without hindrance.

– Live X80 Pro: There are two compelling reasons why it is on this list, its 4700 mAh battery and the magnificent 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. It reaches up to seven hours of screen time without breaking a sweat, partly due to the good optimization of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

[mb_related_posts2]

– Asus ROG Phone 6 Series: It is the perfect mobile to play because it is made for it. Suffice to mention that it has a 6000 mAh battery, a savagery. The power of fast wired charging is 65 W, ensuring that in 36 minutes it will charge 3000 mAh.

– Redmi Note 11: When we talk about cheap terminals, the Note 11 is at the top. Not satisfied with this, the phone has a 5000 mAh battery that guarantees a day and a half of use, even with the screen set to 90 Hz. With the panel refresh rate at 60 Hz, it reaches two days of autonomy.