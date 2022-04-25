The AMD Ryzen 7000 could be compatible only with DDR5

Very risky bet, if confirmed, the one that AMD could carry out with its future Ryzen 7000 in terms of RAM. And it is that, according to Publish Tom’s Hardwarethose from Santa Clara could have made an unprecedented decision so far, and that is to take advantage of the leap in generation, socket and chipset that will come from the hand of the Ryzen 7000 series to Bet everything on performance, making it possible to only use DDR5 RAM.

In this regard, we must remember that the possibility was already raised, before its launch, that Intel made this same move with Alder Lake. However, and in a decision that seems quite sensible over time, the semiconductor giant opted for a more conservative position, supporting both DDR4 and DDR5. And it is that at that time, in the last months of 2021, the availability of DDR5 memory was very limited, and its prices were prohibitive.

AMD would have already started the production of the Ryzen 7000 series chips and, except for surprises, we expect your arrival between the end of august and sometime in october (much, much later), that is, about a year after the arrival of Alder Lake. Thus, the big question is whether the situation has changed so much in these months and whether it will in those that separate us from the arrival of the new generation of AMD processors. And the answer is not simple.

ANDn Regarding availability, it is true that it has evolved positively. It is now quite easy to find DDR5 memory in the retail market. The supply has grown substantially and there is no reason to think that this will change between now and autumn, quite the contrary, we can understand that the supply will grow even more. So in this regard, finding memory to build a system around a Ryzen 7000 chip shouldn’t be a problem for anyone.

If we talk about price, however, the situation varies substantially. The prices in April 2022 are undoubtedly lower than what we could see in September and October 2021, but even so, their cost is still much higher than that of DDR4 memory modules. So the question, of course, is what will happen in this regard in the coming months. It is to be expected that their prices will continue to fall, yes, but at what rate? What will be its price when AMD’s Ryzen 7000 debut on the market?

It is important at this point to note that Intel would also be taking steps to drive mass adoption of DDR5 with Raptor Lakethe thirteenth generation of Intel Core that, as we hope, should debut on the market more or less at the same time as the Ryzen 7000, although in this case it does seem that compatibility with DDR4 would be maintained, a position that would be more satisfactory to all parties.

In any case, that the two manufacturers step on the accelerator in this regard can be a good stimulus to speed up production and lower prices of DDR5 memory. Now, will it give time for the price drop to be something really appreciable? That is the big question and, at the same time, the big challenge that the Ryzen 7000 series can face if, finally, it is confirmed that it will not support DDR4.

The X670 chipset for Ryzen 7000 could use two chiplets

In another order of news related to the future Ryzen 7000, and according to the same source, AMD would be transferring its experience in the chiplet format of its CPUs and GPUs to the chipset of the motherboards for its processors and, in the case of X670, the top of the range for the future generation, AMD could opt for dual integrated design. With this new format, in which both chips would share a design, AMD would pretend to double the input and output options in the highest performance systems for its future generation, perhaps even doubling the capacity of current systems.