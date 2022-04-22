The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D sells out in 24 hours

Since AMD announced the Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor, expectations around what the company itself identifies as the fastest chip for gaming have not stopped growing. And this is understandable, since its specifications do not go unnoticed, both for its speed, of 4.5 gigahertz (which there are already those who have dared to increase it) and for its one hundred megabytes of L2 and L3 cache, this integrated is the main AMD’s response to the eleventh generation of Intel Core in the field of gaming.

Model Cores/Threads max frequency cachetotal TDP Ryzen 7 5800X3D 8 / 16 Up to 4.5 gigahertz 100 megabytes 105W

AMD recently announced dates and prices of its new chipsets, which we already analyzed here, and we learned that the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D would hit the market on April 20, and that its price would be $449. A price in line with its main rival, the Intel Core i7-12700K, but in a chip aimed millimeters at the gaming market, in what seems to me to be a fairly intelligent move by AMD and, according to the first data It would have worked perfectly.

And it is that, as we can read in Wccftech, all units of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D offered for sale in the US retail market were sold out in just 24 hoursa clear sign of the interest generated by the first desktop processor to use 3D-Cache technology, which allows cache memory modules to be stacked vertically inside the chip, thereby maximizing cache capacity.

Now, it’s not all good news. And it is that, as you have probably already imagined, a few hours after its release on the retail market, the first units of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D began to appear in what is kindly called the secondary market, and which in reality is nothing more than the already classic and disgusting resale. The first “offers” already raised its price from 449 to 599 dollars, and some have already been seen miserable reseller will raise its price to $999. I don’t want to get into the reselling debate right now, but I think we need death rays, and we need them badly.

Be that as it may, and waiting to see if AMD has the ability to bring more Ryzen 7 5800X3D to the market in the short and medium term, what does seem beyond doubt is that, both by design and by marketing, AMD has made it an honor roll with this chipshowing that it is still capable of fighting the battle of extreme performance with Intel, and generating a few extra points of expectations with the future generation of chips, which promise a lot and very good.