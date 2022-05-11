The AMD Radeon RX 6000 family grows, but it does so late and without much brilliance

AMD yesterday presented three new dedicated graphics cards with RDNA 2 architecture. Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT and Radeon RX 6650 XTmodels that give a little twist to the existing offer until now.

Performance improvements are around 5%, but to achieve these graphics cards consume 11-12% more. It must also be taken into account that the price compared to its immediate predecessors grows significantlywhich makes the proposal only valid if we don’t mind paying that premium price for that performance improvement.

More expensive, more powerful, better?

Here AMD does not compete so much against itself —there the price/performance ratio loses— as with NVIDIA. These new graphics want to attack the market share of their rival with the RTX 3090, RTX 3070 and RTX 3060, and that is where an interesting competition arises.

Read more Companies take baby steps toward home robots at CES The Radeon RX 6950 XT becomes AMD’s most powerful and expensive graphics card today. Here you can see its specifications compared to the previous more powerful models of the RX 6000 family. Source: AnandTech.

These new models are essentially versions with higher clock frequencies and more consumption, but otherwise they are practically identical to their predecessors.

The Radeon RX 6950 XT is, for example, a carbon copy of the RX 6900 XT in number of SPs, CUs or graphics memory (16 GB), but this performance improvement is also expensive in graphics consumption, which goes from 300 to 335 W.

The differences between the new models and their previous versions are minimal and focus on overclocking their graphics cores and memory. Source: AnandTech.

With the Radeon RX 6750 XT and the Radeon 6650 XT the same thing happens, and therefore we have proposals that will have to demonstrate in real test environments that they are really worth it. They will do it?

AMD’s own numbers make the accounts do not end up coming out unless one seeks maximum performance. Own tests indicate that the Radeon RX 6950 XT is 4.6% more powerful than the RX 6900 XT in 4K games. The problem is that it consumes 11.7% more and costs 10% more.

The situation for the RX 6750 XT reveals that it gains 11.7% performance in 1440p games against the RX 6700 XT, while consuming 8.7% more and costing 14.6% more than the latter. The 6650 XT gains 4.8% in 1080p gaming performance over the 6600 XT, but consumes 12.5% ​​more and costs 5.3% more.

A twist that may be late

We are therefore faced with a proposal that it is debatableEspecially considering that the problems with cryptocurrency mining and the shortage of chips has made it very difficult to find dedicated graphics at reasonable prices for almost two years.

Now the waters return to their course and fortunately we are seeing more accessible prices and that are already approaching those of the launch of these graphics, but it is that these graphs already have more than a year of life and therefore what we would expect in a normal situation is that those recommended launch prices would now have been improved, not that they were worse. But of course, we are not in a normal situation.

In view of events, it is difficult to know what will happen to the official prices and availability of these graphs. A quick tour of some stores shows how a Radeon RX 6950 XT costs 1,269 euros when it is possible to find the RX 6900 XT for 1,150 euros, for example (although there are certainly also more expensive models of that version, like this one at 1,471 euros).

There will probably be scenarios where you might find competitive offersbut the official AMD prices for these graphics cards are higher than their sisters.

That will determine its success, but so will the fact that the RDNA 2 architecture begins to close its cycle: AMD is expected to present its Radeon RX 7000 with RDNA 3 architecture in the coming months -NVIDIA also prepares its RTX 4000-, and that makes opting for these options today somewhat more difficult.

(function() {

window._JS_MODULES = window._JS_MODULES || {};

var headElement = document.getElementsByTagName(‘head’)[0];

if (_JS_MODULES.instagram) {

var instagramScript = document.createElement(‘script’);

instagramScript.src=”https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js”;

instagramScript.async = true;

instagramScript.defer = true;

headElement.appendChild(instagramScript);

}

})();