The Amazon Fire HD 8 2022 can now be reserved

One of the most anticipated renewals of the device catalog is, without a doubt, that of the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, a device with a size more than adequate for daily use, since it offers a screen large enough (eight inches ) for many common activities, and small enough in size and weight that you can carry it “from here to there” throughout the day without being uncomfortable or heavy. It is true that all sizes have use cases, but personally the eight-inch has always seemed to me a fairly virtuous segment.

That is why I find it so interesting that Amazon has already pre-ordered the 2022 model of its proposal for this market, the Amazon Fire HD 8, which will go on sale on October 19, 2022. And the truth is that it counts with some interesting improvements with respect to the current model, the 2020 modelSo, at least at a look at the specifications, it already points to being a highly recommended purchase.

The first thing we will see about this Amazon Fire HD 8 is its 8-inch IPS touch screen, with a resolution of 1,280 x 800 points and with a density of 189 dots per inch.

The first novelty, when looking inside, we find it in the SoC, a integrated six core 2 gigahertz, compared to the current model, which has four cores. It is accompanied by 2 gigabytes of RAM and, in this there is nothing new, it is offered in configurations with 32 and 64 gigabytes of storage, an amount that can be increased up to one terabyte by means of a MicroSD card.

Regarding its connectivity, in the wireless section we find WiFi a/b/g/n/ac AND Bluetooth 5.2, which are complemented by an audio minijack connector, a memory card slot and a USB port for data and charging. In this last respect, Amazon does not indicate the battery capacity of the Amazon Fire HD 8, but it does offer a autonomy up to 13 hours (an hour longer than the 2020 version) for reading, surfing the web, watching videos and listening to music, and fully charges in less than 5 hours using the included USB-C cable and 5W power adapter with the tablet. It also offers faster charging options with additional chargers, 3 hours with a 9W adapter and less than 2.5 hours with a 15W adapter and USB-C to USB-C cable.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 2022 is now available for pre-order on Amazon, it will go on sale on October 19 and its price starts from 1€29.99 for the model with 32 gigabytes without advertising inserts.