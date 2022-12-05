The Amazon Echo Show is much more: this is how it works as a security camera

If you have this Amazon smart device at home, not only will it help you have Alexa at your service, but another of the functions that you can take advantage of from the Echo Show from the well-known online store is that you can use as security camera . And, thanks to the fact that this device comes with a screen, it will serve as a surveillance system.

- Advertisement - Having a smart speaker at home is usually common, although with this Amazon option that has a screen, we can add this plus. More than anything, because there are many uses for the Echo Show screen, among them, that it can help us to protect our home. Specifically, everything will be thanks to the ‘Home surveillance’ function. Echo Show security feature One of the utilities that not everyone knows about the Amazon Echo Show is that it can be configured to monitor our home. And all thanks to the tool we found in your system called ‘Home Surveillance’. With this function, this device will become a surveillance camera that we can access remotely. Although, this functionality would not be possible if the plugin had not been added. home monitoring (or Home Monitoring).

- Advertisement -

With this, the camera that comes in the Amazon Echo Show can be enabled to use it as Surveillance Camera, which we can access whenever we want. It is important to know which are the compatible models:

EchoShow 5.

EchoShow 8.

EchoShow 10.

EchoShow 15.

In addition to taking into account that these will be the compatible models, the truth is that, to enjoy this function, we have to make sure that the Echo Show has installed the latest version of the operating system. If not, go to settings and tap on ‘Check for software updates’.

how to configure

- Advertisement -

When we already have the latest version of the software for the Amazon Echo Show, we will already have the particular tool available from home monitoring. Therefore, we will have to go to the settings panel following this series of steps:

Tap at the top of the device screen. Gesture down.

Then tap the settings button.

Within the menu, tap on camera .

. You will then be able to see the Home Surveillance option. By clicking on it, you will activate it.

Now, you will have to confirm your Alexa account details. You will have to put the password of your amazon account and you will have to complete the profile verification process.

and you will have to complete the profile verification process. Finally, tap Done.

By the time we have configured this Amazon Echo Show tool, we will already be able to access its camera. For this, we will have to go directly to the Alexa app and select the Devices option. Among its options, we will have to go to the Cameras icon. That’s where we’ll need to select the Echo Show we’ve just set up so we can quickly take a look at its camera.

Even if we have the third-generation 10-inch Amazon Echo Show, from the app, we can create routines to be able to detect a particular person.