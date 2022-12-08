The Amazon Echo Show 15 already works as a Fire TV with this update

All those users who have in their homes the EchoShow 15 they’re in luck. Basically, because Amazon has just released a new update with which these devices become a kind of Fire TV. And it is that, from now on, with this new update of its software it allows users to use their screen to view content on different streaming platforms.

- Advertisement - Previously, the Amazon Echo Show 15 did not have this quality. But, from now on, the brand has decided to turn this device into a mini Smart TV, as it adds one more function to the smart screen. A device that landed in Spain this year, being the largest smart screen in the Amazon series. And now you have the Fire TV interface. Adding Fire TV to the Echo Show 15 It was at the end of September of this year when Amazon already revealed that it would launch a new upgrade to your Echo Show 15 so that its users were lucky enough to have a Fire TV interface and thus enjoy the different streaming platforms on this particular device. However, it has not been until now when the brand has decided to launch this update. In just five minutes or less, you will have the update downloaded and installed on the Amazon Echo Show. With it, add a direct access to Fire TV at the top right of the device user interface. Therefore, it will be that simple to access this new section that has reached the largest smart screen in the catalog of the well-known brand.

- Advertisement -

In addition, it must be taken into account that it is an update that comes completely free of charge to all users with an Echo Show 15. And not only this, but from now on, this particular model will be released with this new version from the factory, so it will not be necessary to update the device to have access to Fire TV.

Open a platform with Alexa

- Advertisement -

Y not only Fire TV is added for free to the Echo Show 15, but Alexa can be used to quickly open any of the many streaming content platforms that exist right now, such as Disney +, Prime Video, HBO Max, etc. It will be as simple as saying the following words: «Alexa, open Netflix«.

However, we must bear in mind that, after having installed the update, we will have to access Fire TV to add the different applications of these streaming platforms that we want to have on Amazon’s smart screen. In addition to that we must log in with our accounts in those same applications so that we can start watching series and movies.

Thus, Amazon’s idea of turn your Echo Show 15 into a small screen as if it were a Smart TV. Since it has all the necessary functionalities for it. Especially now that current streaming platforms can be easily accessed.