The Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3 are filtered showing their design and features

The manufacturer Amazfit is one of the great references when it comes to buying a smart watch. All thanks to a catalog of the most complete and in which you will find smartwatches of the most varied. And very soon we will have three new members, the Amazfit GTR3, GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3.

Three smartwatches that point out ways and that want to follow in the wake of the success that their predecessors reaped. Now, we can know what the design and part of the technical characteristics of these Amazfit GTR3, GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3.

All thanks to the Passionategeekz portal, which have exclusively published the first renderings where we can see the design that these new Amazfit smartwatches will have, in addition to part of their technical characteristics.

This will be the design of the Amazfit GTR3, GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3

We know that On October 11, the Chinese manufacturer has scheduled an event in which it will safely present these new wearables. In this way, on Monday we will already meet the Amazfit GTR3, GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3.

As you can see in the different images that accompany this article, the new Amazfit wearables they won’t change too much aesthetically from their predecessors. Although we see some changes.

For example, him GTR 3 Pro It will be very similar to its predecessor, although with a larger screen, going from 1.39 inches to a panel with a diagonal of 1.45 inches. For the rest, all versions will have 150 sports modes, in addition to aluminum finishes so that the Amazfit GTR3, GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3 boast a very premium appearance.

How could it be otherwise in a device with these characteristics, the three versions will have different sensors to measure our pulse, respiratory rate, measurement of swimming pulse and SpO2 among others. In addition, they will have a loudspeaker to make or answer calls.

In the case of Amazfit GTR 3, It is expected to have a 1.39-inch screen with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels, in addition to a 450 mAh battery capable of guaranteeing a range of up to 24 days. In addition, it will have two versions, black and gray, in addition to the ZEPP OS software to offer a much faster and easier interface. For example, the screen will be able to work at 60 Hz.

With respect to Amazfit GTR 3 ProIt will feature a 1.45-inch screen with a screen-to-body ratio of 70.59 percent. To this we must add a pixel density of 331 dpi to offer a great image quality.

Finally, As for the Amazfit GTS 3, it is known that it will feature a 1.75-inch screen and that it will be available in three colors, tera pink, ivory white and graphite black. The Amazfit GTR 3 and GTR 3 Pro are expected to cost 215 and 225 respectively, while the GTS 3 will stay around $ 205. At the moment all this information is nothing more than a leak, so you have to take the information with a grain of salt. But at least we can get an idea of ​​how these smartwatches could be before their launch.

