The alternative to Apple’s AirTags arrives but compatible with its Find My network

Pebblebee is a company, with almost ten years behind it, that develops object tracking products, competing in the tracking device segment where Tile is more than well known for the diversity of products it currently has on the market.

But Pebblebee is not far behind, and has just launched today in its product portfolio the new Pebblebee Card and Pebblebee Clip, both of which are compatible with the Apple Find My tracking network thanks to the opening that the company with the bitten apple made last year towards third-party manufacturers.



New options to locate the most valuable objects

This means that users will be able to use these devices instead of Apple’s AirTags, being able to locate them through a mac, an iphone, an ipad, or even through Apple Watch, taking advantage of the thousands of compatible devices on the global network of Find Very there in all over the world.

For Daniel Daoura, founder and CTO of Pebblebee:

Pebblebee Clip and Card are designed to put the mind at ease the moment they are attached to or slipped into something of value to a customer. Features like a long-lasting rechargeable battery and an audible buzzer put these tracking devices in a class of their own.

In this regard, Pebblebee Card comes in a card format, ideal for fitting into wallets, purses, and other slim objects, while the Pebblebee Clip comes in a tag format with a hole that makes it easy to attach to a key chain, camera case, or any other object. compatible everyday.

The first has a rechargeable battery with an autonomy of up to twelve months per charge, while the Pebblebee Clip has an autonomy of six months per charge. Pebblebee Card also features an abandonment alert system that can be heard in crowded environments, while Pebblebee Clip is waterproof, it has a buzzer system and led light for its location.

Pebblebee Card is priced at $29.99 per unit while Pebblebee Clip is offered individually at $29.99, or in a pack of four at $99.99, being on sale now on its official website, and soon on Amazon.

More information: Pebblebee