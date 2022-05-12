The already cheap Realme 9 4G lands in Spain with an additional discount for the fastest

Although we officially saw the Realme 9 4G appear in India last month, it has not been until now that the company has announced its launch into new territories, including Spain. A mobile that also comes accompanied by the Realme 9 5G which, despite having a similar name, integrates some key differences beyond connectivity.

Regarding this Realme 9 4G, say that it integrates features identical to the previously announced model. In this way, we find featured specs like the Snapdragon 680 for its performance, an AMOLED panel with a 90 Hz refresh rate or a set of cameras featuring a 108 Mpx main lens.

Price and availability of the Realme 9 4G in Spain

Realme has set the launch of these devices in Spain for the may 17th. That is, for next Tuesday. It will be available in all its announced memory versions and with its interesting versions in color “Dune Gold”, “Meteorite Black” and “Interstellar White”. In addition, they offer a discount for first time buyers during the first 5 days (from May 17 to 21). This is how their prices are:

Realme 9 4G 6/128GB: €279.99 – €249.99 for early adopters

€279.99 – €249.99 for early adopters Realme 9 4G 8/128GB: €299.99 – €279.99 for early adopters

Wasting megapixels in search of “El Dorado”

{“videoId”:”x89s64d”,”autoplay”:true,”title”:”Realme 9 4G”,”tag”:”realme”}

Although there is no difference between this international version with respect to the Indian one, this Realme 9 does integrate changes to highlight compared to its predecessor, the Realme 8. The highlight is that its AMOLED panel maintains 6.4 inches, but passes to offer 90 Hz refresh rate. Similarly, it sets aside the Helio G95 to adopt a chip from qualcommmore specifically the aforementioned Snapdragon 680.

has a clear give up 5Gbut in exchange it gives us highly outstanding specifications such as a 108 megapixel main lens provided by Samsung, the ISOCELL HM6. It is complemented at this point by an 8-megapixel wide angle and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For the frontal camera we do see a lens shared with its predecessor with 16 megapixels.

Keep up this model 5,000mAh battery that we already assure you that it is more than enough even to manage the mobile with the 90 Hz active. Besides, slightly improves fast charging to 33 W. We will not notice an excessive difference with respect to the 30 W of the Realme 8, but something is something.

Other interesting facts is his fingerprint reader on screen or the possibility of having a dual physical SIM on the device. A dual SIM that, by the way, is integrated into the same tray as a MicroSD card up to 256 GB that could be used to expand storage. USB-C or minijack are other elements that complete this device.

Realme 9 4G data sheet