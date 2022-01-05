The Alien Cube Review: an Italian horror in Lovecraft style

The panorama of videogame development is increasingly in turmoil in our country and, as happens now often and willingly, we find ourselves once again talking about a product entirely created in Italy and already available on digital stores. Let’s talk about The Alien Cube, new project by the author of The Land of Pain (by the way, have you already read our review of The Land of Pain?). When we talk about a single author we are not mistaken since, just like its predecessor, The Alien Cube is also the result of the hard work of Alessandro Guzzo, developer who took care of every single aspect of this horror-style production. So let’s go to the discovery of this interesting title with Lovecraftian hues.

A journey into horror

The events narrated in The Alien Cube are closely related to those of Alessandro Guzzo’s other work, The Land of Pain, the title of which is a direct sequel. In fact, in the game we will play the role of grandson of the protagonist of the previous adventure, busy investigating the mysterious disappearance of his uncle, vanished into thin air while he was on the trail of one dangerous sect. In the early stages it will feel like you are within a traditional investigative title, but after the first hour the horror soul of this production will emerge powerfully, not only thanks to some jumpscare, but also because of the bleak environments that we are going to explore.

Although the plot of The Alien Cube, of which we will not anticipate further details to avoid ruining the experience, is not the most effective and struggles to keep the player glued to the screen, to ensure that the attention remains high is the construction of the scenarios that form the background of the adventure, whose inspiration from the imagery of Howard Phillips Lovecraft’s novels it is more than evident and gives an edge to the product. As for the narration, this is mainly entrusted to a multitude of documents scattered around the game world alternating with very few dialogues in English, rather lacking in terms of dubbing.

Net of an excellent staging that helps to immerse yourself in the gloomy settings that alternate in the three or four hours that serve to reach the end credits, the gameplay is not without flaws. The Alien Cube is none other than one more modern version of the classic point and click adventures, since almost all of the game consists of examining any element of the scenario with the aim of collecting gadgets or interacting with specific objects to continue.

If we have been vague in defining the longevity of the game it is precisely because of the puzzles, which are not always based on the real abilities of the player and sometimes concern the mere luck of framing those small objects in the background with which you have to interact to move forward. Obviously, this issue does not involve every single puzzle that is completed in the course of the game, but there are some that may irritate less patient players since their solution is not very intuitive. To have little bite are also the very few escape phases, all scripted: in some points of the story we will be chased by a ‘figure’ and all we have to do is reach a specific place to end the match and continue, without any kind of mechanics through which to sow the opponent or hide for fool him. Even the simple stages of platforming that must be faced in rare cases are out of tune due to some small problems related both to collisions and to a slight input lag which is perceived above all by jumping.

The CryEngine strikes again

But let’s get to the real strength of The Alien Cube: the graphic sector. The work done in this sense by Alessandro Guzzo is incredible: to think that one person has created with such care the interiors, the natural landscapes and the frightening areas that are visited in the second half of the adventure certainly has a certain effect. Also thanks to the help of the excellent CryEngine, the visual impact is certainly higher than the average of independent productions, although this was possible thanks to almost total absence of interaction with the environment and the lack of animations when using objects.

Being the work of a single developer, it was not possible to work decisively on the optimization, the lack of which is felt and prevents the game from running smoothly and without uncertainty. That doesn’t mean The Alien Cube is unplayable, far from it, but you’ll have to live with some small drop in framerate which occasionally shows up even on more updated configurations.

Still on the subject of optimization, i very long loading times even when the game is installed on a fast SSD. Net of the aforementioned dubbing of the protagonist who did not fully satisfy us, we were struck by the quality of the sound sector. Also in this case an excellent job has been done and, together with the reconstruction of the scenarios, the audio undoubtedly contributes to increasing the involvement of the player.