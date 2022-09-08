The AirPods Pro already have a new generation, the essence of Apple and improvements in everything

- Advertisement -

airpods-Pro-already-have-a-new- -the- .jpg" width="980" height="565" >

The third device that has announced at its event on September 7 is the renewal of its range of headphones AirPods Pro. This new generation comes with advances in practically all the sections that are important in wireless headphones. In addition, there is a new design that evolves and is not groundbreaking, and the truth is that they allow a very attractive appearance of this product.

One of the most interesting advances that come in the new ones is that their autonomy increases very significantly, since this supposes uA 33% improvement from the previous generation (which is about six hours on a full charge). It is interesting to mention that the carrying case that does not lack a battery now integrates some small speakers that serve so that you can know where this element is in case you do not remember it -for this you will have to use the Find My application or Search by Manzana-.

- Advertisement -

By the way, if you wonder how far you can go by adding the amperage of the helmets and that of the cover, this allows you to reach the 30 hours without having to look for a plug. Therefore, it is positioned as one of the best options on the market, taking into account the dimensions of the helmets and the time of use.

Manzana

Other improvements of the new Apple AirPods Pro

One of the important ones is that inside it includes the h2 chip of the Cupertino company itself. This offers advanced options in different sections, such as enabling improved noise cancellation that can double the current one and, in addition, energy consumption efficiency is also increased.

It should be mentioned that now includes a enhanced ambient mode which, through the use of the new integrated microphones, allows you to hear what is next to you without being disturbed while you are listening to music or a podcast. In addition, a new generation of gestures has been included -which is used in the cane of the helmets- to control the reproductions, something long awaited for these AirPods Pro to match their competition. And, of course, to all this, we must add a significant improvement in the definition of the sound, as well as the fact that it does not lack all kinds of protections so that you do not worry when you wear the headphones (for example, when it is raining).

Manzana

Price and availability of these new headphones

What you will have to pay for this accessory is €299, so there is a price increase compared to the previous generation. The reservation begins on September 9, with a sale on the 23rd of the same month. A good update that, yes, has a fairly important price.

- Advertisement -

>