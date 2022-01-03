The AirPods Pro 2 will have a new case and much better sound quality, which one?

With the third generation of AirPods new to the market, All eyes are turned now to find the moment when Apple will launch the AirPods Pro 2 that have been leaving small brushstrokes of rumors for many months now. Not surprisingly, they are the next ones on the list of futuribles if we take into account that the AirPods Max have barely completed a year of life in stores.

The fact is that everything seems to indicate that in 2022 we will have a new generation of AirPods Pro, since in October of last year they turned two years old and those of Cupertino are not too friendly to extend their useful lives further. So either in March, or in September, we will have new helmets with active noise cancellation and some functions that, now, the analysts of the brand have been in charge of advancing.

A screaming case and better sound

One of those changes that the AirPods Pro 2 will have is that the case will allow us to locate it more easily when we lose it. Thanks to the Search application, it is now possible to place our helmets on the map and see where we have left them, but when trying to reproduce a sound we run into problems under certain situations. Apple wants to end that possibility and for that reason, the charging case may make small noises to find it in just a few seconds.

That detail, which is not bad at all, will not be the only novelty since the second is one of which millions of users have been waiting for news in recent months: finally see some AirPods with the ability to reproduce and squeeze that feature. that Apple Music has added in recent months, such as lossless sound. The ALAC format that raises the level of quality of what we listen to to a category never seen before.

Therefore, and if Mung-Chi Kuo does not fail in his predictions, The AirPods Pro 2 will be the first of the entire range to allow such lossless HIFI quality. of services such as Apple, but also of others that have in Tidal, for example, the greatest value of this type of content. Of course, it remains to be seen how those from Cupertino solve the technical impediments that make it practically impossible to broadcast that loseless quality through bluetooth, so we will see if they do not opt ​​for another strategy that, right now, few are able to imagine.

