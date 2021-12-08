The AirPods Pro 2, three new Apple Watch and iPhone SE will arrive in 2023

Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has just revealed the launch deadlines for some of the company’s most anticipated products.

Among them are the second-generation AirPods Pro, its three rumored new Apple Watch models, and even the new iPhone SE.

The Cupertino-based giant will launch three of its new Apple Watch series smartwatches in the fall of next year. This would include your Apple Watch Series 8, Watch SE and a more resistant version for athletes.

In addition, the company will also present the AirPods Pro 2, which will feature new integrated health-related sensors, as well as enhancements to the audio experience.

Kuo had also previously claimed that the iPhone maker would also launch its rumored AR / VR headset next year. However, the well-known analyst did not offer any details about this product.

Finally, the analyst shared that the new iPhone SE It will be released sometime in early 2023. Kuo believes that the next iteration will arrive a full year later and with major improvements to its specifications.

Among them, a larger screen and 4 GB of RAM stand out compared to its 3 GB predecessors. Since the company has previously released iPhone SE models between March and April, we can expect it to arrive on those dates.