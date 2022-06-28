HomeTech GiantsAppleThe AirPod strikes again: down with the pills, avoid the hospital but...

The AirPod strikes again: down with the pills, avoid the hospital but not the social criticism

Another round, another AirPods which by a whisker didn’t force a fairly well-known presenter in the UK to visit a ready rescue. The memory of the 27-year-old who in November last year held the counter for days, for weeks, on TikTok, with her AirPod Pro sent down together with an ibuprofen tablet is still fresh: the social people were not kind at the time and they were not. it was now, between teasing over the edge and accusations of having made it all up for an ounce of popularity.

All true, the presenter Kirstie Allsopp swears on Twitter, but many do not believe her. I just swallowed an AirPod while swallowing my vitamins, I don’t recommend it. I managed to fix it without having to go to the hospital, but my throat is really sore “he tweeted just before midnight Italian on Sunday 26 June.

There dynamic, explained to a user a few minutes later, is likely. The 50-year-old prepared her vitamins and put them in her pocket to get some water. With the glass in her hand, she pulled out her handful of vitamins and swallowed them absently, without looking at them. The second too round of pills went out of his pocket first, but Allsopp looked at the kitten and thus caught the intruder. The suspicion of having already ingested one of the two AirPods became certainty when it was nowhere: the hypothesis, in short, could only be one.

MacBook Pro M2, the 256GB variant has much slower SSD
“I did something stupid that it can also serve as a warning. Yesterday I got some lovely ironic comments. Today Twitter went crazy with really horrible comments “, tweeted the presenter not even 24 hours later, without hiding her disappointment at the reactions coming from a social network in which she wrote over 60,000 messages from 2009 to today. Then, tonight, probably before she gets her vitamin ration, she’s got it shared the photo of an AirPod along with the pills, to say and tell oneself that it can happen.

But it didn’t stop the social wave.

