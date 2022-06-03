The AGON PRO AG274QS lands as a special gaming monitor for FPS with QHD resolution and 300Hz

AOC updates its family of gaming monitors again with the arrival of the new AGON PRO AG274QSa new monitor designed to meet the needs of professional players and those who aspire to become one, especially oriented to FPS or First Person Shooter games.

This monitor puts its focus on the speed of images, equipped with a Fast IPS panel with a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels and an impressive refresh rate of up to 300Hzwhich accompanied by GtG response times of 1 ms and MPRT of 0.5 ms, will allow us to enjoy a fast-paced and fluid gaming experience.

Although if this were not enough, the AGON PRO AG274QS has supported by technologies such as DisplayHDR 600, reaching a peak brightness of 600 nits to show brighter highlights and darker shadows; either support for AMD Adaptive-Sync and FreeSync Premiumwhich eliminate tearing and stuttering by using a variable refresh rate.

So while it’s certainly a perfect choice for shooters, it’s still a perfect gaming monitor for any type of game in the eSports scene, as well as any other fast-paced titles today.

Part of the AGON PRO family, its design presents us a screen with almost non-existent bezels on both sides and top, making it an ideal choice for multi-monitor setups; including a support for headphones integrated in one of its sides, and repeating with the presence of a holographic projector at the bottom of its standwhich will display the brand’s logo on our desktop.

Besides of course the additions of the AOC’s G-Menu software and QuickSwitch driverwhich will allow us to control the integrated plugins in the monitor’s OSD menu, as well as the sound output of its two integrated 5W DTS speakers.

Finally, we cannot fail to highlight its connectivity section, with four USB 3.2 ports that will allow us to use the monitor as a base to connect peripherals such as the keyboard, mouse, headphones or microphone.

Availability and price

Dated for availability starting this June, the AGON PRO AG274QS will be available through the brand’s official website and other local distributors under a starting price of 1199.90 euros.