The adoption of iOS 16 after two days exceeds that of iOS 15

- Advertisement -

iOS 16 is installed on a 11.6 percent of iPhones two days its launch, according to data shared by the analytics company mix panel.

When iOS 15 was released last year, only 8.5 percent of devices installed the new version within two days, which means people are installing iOS 16 at a faster rate this year.

iOS 16 is a more attractive update for the visual changes brought to iPhone with customizable lock screen and widget options.

- Advertisement -

There are features in iOS 16 that have been delayed, such as iCloud Photo Library Sharing, Matter support, and the Freeform app, so we’ll see the number of installs increase when these options become available.

You also often see a jump when new emoji are added, and we could get an emoji update sometime this fall.

adoption-scaled.jpg" />

Right now, Apple is giving the option to stay on iOS 15.7, a move that may also prevent people from installing the iOS 16 update. With iOS 15, Apple allowed people to stay on iOS 14 for some time, but removed the option four months after the release of iOS 15.

- Advertisement -

Mixpanel measures iOS adoption rates based on visits to apps and websites using its analytics metrics. Therefore, they are not official Apple data. Apple may not provide updated iOS install figures for some time.

Mixpanel data suggests that 78.41 percent of people are still running iOS 15, and nearly 10 percent have an older version of iOS. The new iOS 16 update is available on iPhone 8 and later.

If you haven’t installed iOS 16 yet, you can see what’s new here, as well as some hidden features that the new version brings.

- Advertisement -



