The adoption of iOS 15 is being much slower than iOS 14, why?

Mobile operating systems have an uneven distribution, and we are not referring, for example, to the overwhelming majority of Android phones, compared to iOS, but above all to which phones have the latest version of the operating system from both Apple and Google. As you know, in Android the adoption rate of the latest version of the system is usually very low, while, on iPhones it is practically unanimous, and the adoption of the latest versions is usually very high. But it is something that, although it is being repeated with iOS 15, it is not happening with the joy that we have seen in previous versions of the system.

Fewer users are updating to iOS 15

That is the conclusion that can be obtained from the data that Apple has published on its developer site, where the adoption rates of the operating system among its users can be verified. At this point in 2022, we know that the 72% of devices compatible with the system released in the last four years, already have iOS 15. On the other hand, 26% use iOS 14 and the remaining 2% iOS 13. These are figures that I would like for myself, Android 11 or 12, which, far from being the majority, despite being the latest versions, are from the systems with less adoption.

IOS 15 adoption Manzana

But what is really interesting we see in the evolution from one year to another of the adoption of iOS. Because iOS 14 was present three days after launching into the 14.5% of Apple mobiles, while, in the equivalent period, iOS 15 had only been adopted by the 8.5%, practically half of adoption. But it is that, if you compare the penetration of iOS 15 at the beginning of October, the difference is even greater. Being present in 21% of the devices, compared to the 40.51% enjoyed by iOS 14 in the same period of 2020.

Why this lower adoption?

Well, there may be many reasons, but it seems that there is one of weight above all others. And this has been the first year in which Apple has allowed not to update the system, without meaning to stop receiving security updates. This would have led many users not to update their iPhone system, while still receiving the relevant updates.

