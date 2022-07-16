HomeTech NewsGamingThe addictive Wordle becomes a board game

The addictive Wordle becomes a board game

Tech NewsGaming

Published on

By Brian Adam
wordle.jpg
wordle.jpg
- Advertisement -

If Wordle has already stolen more hours from you than you would like this year, and you still can’t get rid of this addictive game, you may be interested in the new proposal.

It seems that it has not been successful enough in its online version that they want to take it directly to the users’ homes. Yes, Wordle will become a board game to hang out with your friends.

[mb_related_posts1]

Wordle becomes a board game

If you just can’t get enough of playing Wordle on your mobile or computer, then you might be interested to know that you’ll soon be able to get it as a board game. As mentioned on CNN, Hasbro has partnered with the New York Times to launch the new product Wordle: The Party Game.

A board game to hang out with your friends or family following the same dynamics that you already know. Players will have to guess the five-letter word with a limit of up to six chances.

They detect malware on Android that subscribes its victims to premium services
  • TAGS

The score will be the same. So the faster you guess the word, and the fewer attempts you need, the more score you will have at the end of the game. Of course, you can count on some help, as in the online version, which tells you if the letter you have chosen is correct and is in the wrong place or if you have guessed right.

To organize the games it will be necessary for the players to take turns being the host. Players can carry a board individually or teams can also be organized to compete against each other. In total, there are four different versions to play.

As can be seen on the game’s launch page, when the user buys Wordle: The Party Game, they will have all the elements they need for the game… blackboards, markers, colored chips and even a list of words put together by the New York Times, which can be used in the game.

[mb_related_posts2]

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Motorola, new smartphone certified in Taiwan. Is it Moto G32?

In the past few hours, the colleagues of MySmartPrice they discovered what they believe...
Tech News

Google Maps will show you the most ecological route according to the type of car

Google Maps is preparing a new feature to further customize route recommendations.Although it is...
Tech News

A complete computer integrated inside a keyboard

It is not the first time that we have found a computer completely integrated...
Tech News

Samsung’s SmartThings Find already has more than 200 million “nodes”

If someone is wondering how useful it is to use the location service for...

More like this

Smart Gadgets

The hidden function of your Xiaomi Band 7: control Netflix from the bracelet

Year after year Xiaomi sweeps the smartband market with its Mi Band family....
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Apple

Apple releases the second Release Candidate of iOS and iPadOS 15.6

Apple has released the second Release Candidate of iOS and iPadOS 15.6 to both...

© 2021 voonze.com.