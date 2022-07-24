The actor of “The Squid Game” who would join the Marvel universe

Lee Jung-jae from “The Game” would join the . (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

the squid game which has already confirmed a second season, implied a before and after in the fictions that arrived from South Korea. The series had a global impact as never before recorded and is today the most watched series in Netflix in non-English language. And this detail was not going to be overlooked by the producers of Marvel Studios, who set their sights on the protagonist of this fiction. Is about Lee Jung-jaethe who plays the central character of the series, Seong Gi-hun.

Marvel is currently developing new titles for the famous Phase 4 of its contents, after the saga of avengers will come to an end. Currently, the studios are working on a series of series and films that they hope to complete in the remainder of this year and the beginning of next.

Lee Jung-jae in a scene from “The Squid Game.” (Netflix)

Fans also had to say goodbye to various characters, as was the case with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and began to welcome new actors joining the ranks of seemingly endless superhero stories. This is how this information emerged that would affirm that the South Korean actor would be one of these new additions. This news was issued through the twitter account, MarvelCravea channel specializing in Marvel news and novelties, which in turn quoted DanielRPK, an influencer of the mentioned social network. There then it was reported that Lee Jung Jae and producers of Marvel Studios they would have come together to advance their incorporation into the universe.

If this information is officially confirmed, Lee Jung Jae would become a new actor from South Korea who would be part of the group already composed of Ma Dong Seok (Eternals), claudia kim (Avengers: Age of Ultron) Y Park Seo-joon (which would be part of the marvelsthe sequel to Captain Marvel beside Brie Larson and Iman Vellani). Lee Jung Jae He is one of the most popular actors in his country and has many awards to his credit for his performances.

“Ms. Marvel” is one of the series that is part of Phase 4. (Disney Plus)

This Phase 4 has managed to incorporate new characters to those already known to all. Thus, in recent times Yelena Belova (incarnated by Florence Pugh), Kate Bishop of hawk eye (interpreted by hailee steinfeld) and Echo (in the skin of Alaqua Cox) also from Hawkeye. The character of Agatha Harkness (starring kathryn hahn) arising from WandaVision.

The character of America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessand Clea, who will be played by the Oscar winner, Charlize Theron. On the list there is also Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellani) of Ms Marvel.

