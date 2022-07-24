“The Acolyte”, the next “Star Wars” series, has already chosen its protagonist

The series derived from the galactic saga announced its main star. (DisneyPlus)

It’s official. Amandla Stenberg will lead the cast The the new series that will join the universe of starwars and will be available exclusively on Disney+. The 23-year-old star is best known for her role as Rue in The Hunger Games and now it will mark his debut in the franchise of film and television in a story for the small screen that evokes the last days of the High Republic.

“Next stop: a galaxy far, far away. I am so excited to finally announce that I will be joining Star Wars: The Acolyte! It is honorable to fall short. May the force be with you ”, she wrote in a publication via Instagram where she also shared some photographs with some characters from the saga in the Comic-Con 2022 of San Diego, event in which his signing was revealed.

Rumors about its closeness to the project have been heard since the end of 2021, but it has only now been confirmed. Stenberg, who identifies with the non-binary gender, rose to fame in 2012 when she played Rue, one of the tributes Katniss Everdeen meets in the film The Hunger Games. Since her character died in the first installment, she did not return to this role again and later appeared in other productions such as As You Are; Everything, Everything; Powerful minds; The hate you give; Y Dear Evan Hansen.

What does it consist of The Acolytethe new of starwars?

The Acolyte was first announced at the Disney Investor Day organized in December 2020. According to its official description, it consists of “a mystery thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of dark secrets and emerging powers of the dark side in the last days of the era of the High Republic ”. The term “acolyte” in the dictionary starwars alludes to Force wielders who are guided by an experienced Sith Lord.

Stenberg is best known for her role as Rue in “The Hunger Games.” (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

At the moment, the plot and the characters that we will see on the screen are kept secret. The development of the fiction was promoted by Leslye Headland in the position of showrunner, screenwriter and executive producer, and will start shooting soon this year. There are no further details on further cast signings, the director’s selection, or whether Jon Favreu Y Dave Philoni will be involved as producers.

The expansion of starwars on TV started thanks to The Mandalorianwith Pedro Pascal, and from this series, derived boba fett book Y Ahsoka, since the s of both previously appeared in the Mandalorian’s history. Recently also released Obi-Wan Kenobi, a proposition that brought Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen back to their iconic roles as Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker. And in the coming months, it will come Andorthe spin off of rogue one.

Same as him western space led by Pascal since 2019, The Acolyte It will have a feature that distinguishes it from other content: it does not focus on the journey of a well-known character within the franchise . Therefore, this could play very much for or against the introduction of an adventure that promises to address a different context and never seen before in the live action format.

