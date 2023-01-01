HomeMobileiphoneThe accident detection of the iPhone 14 allows a man to help...

The accident detection of the iPhone 14 allows a man to help his wife before the ambulance arrives

MobileiphoneTech News

Published on

By Abraham
A man was alerted to his wife's nearby car accident thanks to the accident detection of the iPhone 14, which it allowed him to reach the scene and provide help before the emergency services arrived.
A man was alerted to his wife's nearby car accident thanks to the accident detection of the iPhone 14, which it allowed him to reach the scene and provide help before the emergency services arrived.
- Advertisement -

A man was alerted to his wife’s nearby car accident thanks to the accident detection of the iPhone 14, which it allowed him to reach the scene and provide help before the emergency services arrived.

The iPhone 14 / 14 Plus / 14 Pro / 14 Pro Max and Apple Watch Series 8 / Ultra incorporate advanced sensors to detect traffic accidents.

An algorithm uses information from the device to determine if an accident has occurred and calls for help.

According to a Reddit post user u/uncle scorpion received a crash notification right away. He was on the phone with her when he heard her scream and the line went dead. His iPhone immediately alerted him that his wife had been in an accident. He gave him her exact location so he could go looking for her right away.

- Advertisement -

Another driver had been distracted and cut into the road, hitting his wife head-on. Luckily, no one was seriously injured beyond bruises.

The couple had just switched to the iPhone 14, and while the husband was aware of the feature, he didn’t think he would ever use it.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

Xiaomi’s global revenues and profits fall, but it remains number 1 in sales in Spain

Xiaomi has published its financial results for the last quarter, and the figures show...
Mobile

Apple releases update to iOS 16.2

iPhone 14 Pro MaxAfter a beta period that began on October 25, The iOS...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.