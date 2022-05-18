The accessibility features in iOS 16, we will take advantage of all users

When we have this year’s WWDC on the doorstep, where Apple will have to present the features of iOS 16, among other things and taking into account everything we know about this operating system so far, we must warn about one of the features of this new SW. Nothing more and nothing less than the great unknowns that are the accessibility features. Normally intended for users with difficulties, it seems that in version 16 we will have them for everyone.

New accessibility features for everyone

Having introduced the American company, new accessibility features that will come with iOS 16, we have to take into account that according to new rumors, these could become part of to all users. Not only for those with physical or other difficulties.

The new functions such as door detections, Apple Watch mirroring, quick actions, live captions, VoiceOver, Buddy Controller, Siri Pause Time, voice control spelling mode, sound recognition, and Apple Books, will be universal.

Let’s see if I explain it well. Apple will continue to put these features in the accessibility part. However, and as we are doing so far, there are certain functions that we can all use and that benefit us or make some tasks easier for us. The ability, for example, to announce calls. It is designed for people with visual difficulties but it is very useful for anyone.

Well, with that said, some analysts have thought that the new features that Apple is going to introduce They are not only designed for people with difficulties. Namely:

The door detection capability will be very useful for the use of the new AR glasses that Apple wants to launch or for those that we already have and use regularly. This feature helps a better recognition of objects.

Subtitles live and direct. Something that is intended to help people with hearing problems. But very useful for everyone in general. On numerous occasions it is necessary to use these subtitles to be able to follow a certain scene. For example.

So these new Apple features coming in iOS 16, maybe, and just maybe, They should not be in the accessibility section and yes in all means of functions for all users.

What’s your opinion about it?