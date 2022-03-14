The A16 Bionic could only reach the Pro models of the iPhone 14

Every year, with every new generation of iPhone, Apple introduces a new generation of SoC. Thus, what we expect for the iPhone 14, which is expected to debut in September of this year, is that the SoC A16 Bionic arrives from your hand, relieving the A15 that powers both the entire iPhone 13 generation and, more recently, the iPhone SE 2022, presented this week by those from Cupertino. It is almost an unwritten law that each new generation brings, hand in hand, a new SoC.

However, and according to the TF International Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, this year we could experience an anomaly in this regard, since according to what we can read on his Twitter account, Apple could include the A16 Bionic exclusively in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Maxleaving the “base” models, the 14 and the hypothetical 14 Max, in the previous generation, that is, in the A15 which, as we have mentioned before, mount the iPhone 13 and iPhone SE 2022.

Additionally, and in the same prediction, Kuo also points out another possible difference between the pro and the base, and that is that all of them would mount six gigabytes of RAM, but with the difference that this would be LPDDR 5 in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, compared to the 14 and 14 Max, which would mount LPDDR 4X memory.

There are two theories about the possible reasons that would lead Apple to do this. One points to want to differentiate more clearly the proposed entry of the Pro. Thus, in addition to the differences that already exist today, a faster chip and higher performance memory would serve to accentuate said difference. The other theory points to the irregular situation of the component marketwhich would force Apple to make this decision.

Only two Pro models would upgrade to the A16 processor, while the 14 & 14 Max will remain the A15. All four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being LPDDR 5 (14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) vs. LPDDR 4X (14 & 14 Max). https://t.co/tHcszIz6gX — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 13, 2022

Personally, I begin by stating that I am very, very surprised by this theory, and that in any case, he would understand and justify that it was for the second reason, if it were proven to be true. Although this year the situation has begun to normalize, as we are already seeing in the graphics card market, there is still a long way to go until the situation is completely normalized. and with the iPhone 14 already with one foot in the test production processes, perhaps those in Cupertino have been forced to make this decision.

Different, and much worse, would be if it were a personal and intentional decision, aimed exclusively at establishing a greater difference between the two lines. And I say that it would be worse because it would mean, for the first time in a long time, the non-evolution in this sense from one generation of iPhone to another. Even more, after the arrival on the market of the “cheap” iPhone, potential iPhone 14 buyers would be told that their smartphone has the same SoC as the SE… I don’t think they were very amused.

If so, what Apple should do is tighten engineering even more, and thus reach the dates with an A16 Bionic for the iPhone 14 and 14 Max, and an A16 Bionic Pro, Plus, Max, Ultra or whatever you want to call it, for the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. That would indeed be the correct way to offer an improvement in performance to the top-of-the-range models of the family, without penalizing users who opt for the base models, making them have to repeat last year’s SoC .

Thus, I echo this rumor because Ming-Chi Kuo is usually reliable, but I think this time you are wrong, and I sincerely hope so, or that if they are right, it is due to market conditions, and not by their own decision, taken exclusively to force a more pronounced segmentation in their product catalog. It would be ugly, very ugly, and I want to think that they are not going to act that way. Or, of course, if so, we will see a price decrease in the iPhone 14 and its twin Max, since the design and development costs of the new chip should no longer be passed on, right?