the 6 things you should definitely look at when buying a second hand electric car

Just as you would with diesel or gasoline vehicles, when looking for a second-hand electric car there is a list of things you need to check. We give you the checklist that you should review to ensure that you are buying a car in good condition.

With more than 150,000 electric vehicles active on Spanish roads, the electric car segment plans to continue growing. Whether it is due to fashion or European regulations that encourage the use of more sustainable technologies, brands are fighting to dominate this market.

As this group grows, it will be easier to find second-hand electric vehicles that can be purchased at a lower price. Some users may want to first try out what it’s like to drive such a car before investing in a new one.

Last year, 5.4% of all cars sold in Spain were electric. Thus, for those who are interested in getting one of these vehicles, below we present a series of conditions that we will have to check in a second-hand car to make sure that we are not acquiring one in poor condition. Some of them are the same ones that you would have to check in a gasoline car, but electric cars also have other peculiarities.

Battery status

For an electric car, the battery is its core and most important element. A battery change can cost from 5,000 to 30,000 euros, so it is not trivial to ensure that the one we purchase still has useful life. From your experience with laptops and smartphones you will know that batteries wear out over time. The same thing happens to a car, although larger.

On average, manufacturers usually offer a warranty of 8 years or 160,000 kilometers on their car batteries. During this period of time, the battery capacity should not drop below 75% . Therefore, when you check a second-hand electric vehicle, check the health of its battery and that it does not have more kilometers than the mentioned number.

On the other hand, the car’s range may worry you a little less if you only plan to use it for short trips. For example, if an electric car had a travel capacity of 300 km per charge and now goes for 200 km, it does not have to be a problem if you are not going to make long trips.

The bottom of the car

It is also important that you check that the underside of the car does not present any type of damage or damage. Especially since the batteries are located in this part, so a defect can lead to you having to change the batteries. You can choose to have the car inspected at an official workshop and certify that the batteries and their compartment are in good condition.

The real autonomy

The best way to know the real range of a vehicle is to ask for a road test. The autonomy figures indicated by manufacturers are usually more optimistic than what happens in practice. Furthermore, as time depletes the battery’s charging cycles, autonomy suffers.

Therefore, it is best to test drive on the highway or highway and even use the heater. Before starting you can write down the percentage of available battery and, when finished, see what percentage the car has consumed.

Let it load correctly

Apart from checking that the battery is good, you should also make sure that the car charges correctly. The ideal is to test this on various types of chargers, such as domestic or fast charging. Make sure the charging cables are included with the car. If possible, they are the originals and do not show signs of damage.

The price

It seems obvious, but we must keep in mind that the electric market is expanding. For this reason, every year new models enter the market with better features and autonomy, which causes their value to depreciate faster. Furthermore, as the electric fleet is not yet very large, the shortage in the second-hand market will probably push prices up until there is more abundance or supply.

Something you can do in this regard is look for the best-selling electric models in Spain , so that there is more supply in the second-hand market. These have been the best-selling models in our country based on their age.

Vehicles over 8 years old : Nissan Leaf, Renault Zoe, Citroën C-Zero, BMW i3, Smart Fortwo.

Vehicles between 4 and 8 years old : Renault Zoe, Nissan Leaf, Hyundai Kona, Tesla Model 3, Smart Fortwo.

Vehicles less than 4 years old : Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y, Fiat 500, Kiat Niro, Dacia Spring.

Even if the reason you are looking for second-hand is to save money, it is not a bad idea to look at the prices of new models either. Due to the strong competition that currently exists in this market, some brands release vehicles trying to keep their prices as low as possible. For this you can help yourself with the comparator of the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU).

Other elements

Finally, be sure to check many other elements that you would also examine if it were a gasoline car. For example, open the hood, check the tires, push the car to check the shock absorbers, or check that the control panel and buttons work. Also check that the owner keeps the legal papers and documents in order.

You can also search for forums on the Internet and look at satisfaction surveys from various organizations, to see that users who have previously used that model are satisfied and have given it positive reviews.

