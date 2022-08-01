The 6 best apps for new mothers

- Advertisement -

Currently, there are applications for all kinds of tasks, but there are some very particular apps. Some time ago we talked about the best apps for with a baby, now, we return to this topic, only this time we will focus on the useful apps for new mothers.

A good app for a new mother will help you keep track of your baby’s feeding and much more.

There are a lot of mobile applications that are used to take care of a baby and keep a record of it, but not all of them fulfill what they promise. For this reason, here we have made a selection of the most useful applications for a mother, those that will become her allies when she needs them.

– Baby Tracker: close monitoring of the baby’s day-to-day is essential. Baby Tracker will record feeding times, create an alarm for bath time, play music at bedtime, etc. It is an intuitive app with many helpful features.

– Glow Baby Tracker: it will record sleep patterns, feeding times, and diaper changes, but it goes one step further. It has the ability to analyze the development of the child through graphs, information and data. It also has a large library containing useful articles on breastfeeding, child development and hygiene.

– Baby Connect: Its advantage is that it has the ability to share the baby’s information and habits with other people, something that can be useful when visiting the pediatrician. It also works with babysitters, as they can keep track of the last diaper change, how long the child slept, etc.

– Moms Into Fitness: We have come to one of the useful applications for the care of the mother herself. It offers a special exercise routine focused on training after having a baby. This serves as a positive boost to relieve stress and sleep better.

– Baby Cam: it’s important to know that the baby is safe when you can’t be with him. BabyCam has the ability to monitor the child and its configuration is very easy. All you have to do is use a mobile, tablet or computer so that the app allows you to see, hear and talk to the baby.

– Peanuts: It is a space dedicated to all the new mothers in the world. You only have to indicate the stage of life of the baby so that it connects you with moms who are going through the same thing as you. It is the ideal application to chat, make friends and get valuable advice.