The 5G chip in the iPhone 14 will be better, and this is good for the battery

One of the most important features that phones have is their autonomy. If this is not good, surely you will not be very happy using it because you will have to constantly visit the outlets. Well, it has been known that iPhone 14 You will answer perfectly in this section.

Although it may seem surprising, one of the great reasons for saying this is that the 5G chip that will integrate the terminal will allow everything that has to do with the battery to be optimized. Thus, one of the things that is improved is the consumption of the component itself, which will be less. And it will be due to the use of manufacturing technology is six nanometers. This means that it takes less energy to do the same work.

a matter of space

Besides, the dimensions of the chip itself are also reduced for the same reason. And, for this reason, Apple will have more space inside the iPhone 14 (something that is also positively influenced by the fact that the thickness of the phone will increase in order to hide the large size that the sensors of the camera are expected to have). camera). In this way, it will be possible to use a battery with higher charge, which has a positive impact on everything that has to do with autonomy. This, by the way, aims to be superior to that offered by the smartphone it replaces on the market.

A detail that has also been known is that the manufacturer responsible for creating the new 5G chip is TSMC, which has long been capable of working with 6nm processes. In this way, it seems to be a good choice. If this is confirmed, it replaces Samsung, which is no longer relevant, since it is expected that all iPhones that arrive in 2022 will have this access to mobile data.

DailyNews

Other iPhone 14 connectivity improvements

According to the data that have been known, the new Apple terminal will have WiFi 6E. This is an interesting evolution compared to previous generations, since among other things they will be able to use 6 GHz frequencies to obtain greater speed and stability in data transfer. It even seems quite clear that if this is confirmed it would be a perfect option to communicate the iPhone 14 with the augmented or mixed reality glasses that everything indicates that the Cupertino company is preparing.

One final detail: It seems pretty clear that Apple’s chosen screen sizes for all new iPhones are 6.1 and 6.7 inches, so we are talking about quite adequate options for what the mobile phone market is like (and, again, it will allow a fairly large interior space in phones). In short, everything indicates that the iPhone 14 will have quite a remarkable autonomy.

