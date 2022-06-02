The 54-megapixel Sony IMX800 sensor is now official

the image sensor IMX800 from Sony debuted the Honor 70 series yesterday and the rumors we had heard were not true.

To begin with, the Sony IMX800 is a 1/1.49″ sensor, instead of 1″ as rumored. It is larger than the 1/1.56″ sensor in the Samsung Galaxy S22+, but smaller than, for example, the 1″ sensor in the Sony Xperia Pro I or the 1/1.12″ sensor in the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

The Sony IMX800 sensor has an uncommon resolution of 54 megapixels, that is, 8,768 x 6,144 pixels. The added pixels mean that the pixel size is still 1.0 µm even though it is slightly larger in size.

The sensor supports 4-to-1 pixel binning to increase pixel size to 2.0µm and capture 13.5-megapixel or 12-megapixel resolution photos in low-light conditions.

This is pretty much all we know about the Sony IMX800 so far. We expect that sensor to come to more smartphones in the coming months.