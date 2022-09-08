The 5 things that the iPhone 14 and other Apple mobiles do not have, enough to buy them?

- Advertisement -

Once the new range iPhone 14 is a reality, since Apple announced it yesterday, there comes a moment of important doubt for users. Is it advisable to buy them or should I stay with the one I have and use the iPhone 13? We show you the great novelties that arrive in the new generation of Apple smartphones so that you are clear about what makes them differential compared to previous generations.

The first and important thing that we believe you should be clear about: if you have an iPhone 13, you should only make the investment if you decide on the new Pro, since the basic version does not have major improvements that make the important investment that the purchase entails beneficial. If this is not your case, you can value it… but it is not a bad idea to resort to the previous generation in the case of finding a good offer.

The iPhone 14 Pro is the purchase option, despite its price

The reason is that the great improvements come in this model, so it is the one that is truly attractive to buy. Of course, you must bear in mind that the price of the two options on the market is very high, and an example is that the cheapest model you can get is for no less than 1,319 euros… it hurts just to write it down, the TRUE.

The improvements that the new iPhone have compared to the previous ones

Here are the five more interesting new options that the iPhone 14 Pro have, which is what we focus on, and that can make you decide to get one. They are the following:

Satellite emergency calls: this is something important, since in case of problems it is possible to resort to this means of communication if there is no coverage at all. It is a function that exists in the iPhone 14, and the truth is that it is of great help in case of problems. Of course, after two years of free use there is a cost to use it… and for now the amount is not known. It’s a great idea from Apple and excellently implemented.

48MP photos: This main sensor is only in the Pro, of course. The fact is that an element arrives a few years after it occurs in Android models, but it is welcome. We are talking about an improvement of four times more resolution, and we are working with 12MP photos multiplied by four, so the definition is excellent. In addition, this element comes with ProRaw, so professional quality work is achieved.

Spectacularly bright screen: This is only in the Pro and reaching 2,000 nits is a real nonsense that places Apple as the leader in the market (for the moment, of course). It remains to be seen if such an amount is necessary, but the truth is that offering this possibility is a great detail. Also, if HDR is used, the amount stays at an excellent 1,600 nits. In short, better image quality, but not something spectacular.

Accident detection: This is something that comes in all models of the iPhone 14 range. The inclusion of new sensors such as a three-axis accelerometer allows it to detect frontal and side impacts, so the terminal can detect accidents when riding a bike or going on a car. The measurements are precise, they can go up to a G-force of 256. A nice addition that is useful and functional.

New notch, which is not, which is more useful: Well, this is one of the most striking options that were announced yesterday, and it can only be enjoyed on the iPhone 14 Pro. The new element is most useful, since it shows information such as if you are listening to music or if some devices are connected. AirPods. An addition that shows that Apple does not stitch without thread, and the truth is that it improves on those currently offered by any previous Android or Apple phone.

