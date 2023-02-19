The 5 most searched songs in Shazam in the world, Miley Cyrus is the protagonist

Shazam, the song identification application, made its ranking weekly list of the songs that have been most searched for at the moment worldwide. This application is used by users when they do not know their name or the name of the artist.

In this sense, the app makes the top 200 songs that users are looking for the most weekly and in the first place is Miley Cyrus with Flowerswhich was released this year by the artist of the Pop genre.

Also the song The Astronaut by South Korean artist jin It has been the most searched within this application. In third place is Creepin’, of the artists metro boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savages.

Fourthly, it is calm down of the artist Nigerian Remawho also did a remix with the American artist Selena Gomezwhich has also gained great recognition in Spotify and finally found players of the artist Coi Leray.

How to use the app

In Play Store either app store is the Shazam application that you can download for free. There you can create your profile and start looking for the songs you listen to somewhere.

In the application, it will only be necessary to touch the icon when the song is playing and the algorithm will listen to what you are tuning in at the moment and try to search for it in the entire repertoire of the Web. In order for it to work in the best way, try to have your cell phone as close to the sound as possible, so you can identify it faster.

Shazam will save each of your songs in a history within the app, so you won’t forget each one. Also, every time I go ‘shazameando‘ in the app, it will recommend a playlist according to your search preference.

In addition, it has a trick by which you can identify what is playing around you in the background, without having to open the app. All the mobile will do it if you activate the option AutoShazam in the app settings.

When the song has played, just open Shazam again and you’ll see the song name with more information. Since these applications show the year the song came out and the artist who made it.

Other apps that work

There are other apps that can perform the same functions as Shazam, among which is SoundHound, beatfind, WhoSampled, among other. Each of these apps are available on the App Store and Play Store.

On the one hand, SoundHound is an alternative when it comes to recognizing the songs that are playing on the radio or around you. You will be able to know the name of the song and play your music for free. In addition, it can be added to the lists of Spotify.

It can even detect songs when you’re singing or humming them, an option not all apps on your devices have. On the other hand, BeatFind is another option, in which you just have to install it and hit the search magnifying glass to detect the music that is playing.

Finally, there is WhoSampled, although it is paid, it contains a large number of musical possibilities and options. There you will be able to recognize the music that is playing and see its samples, versions and remixes, although it will be with a pro version with an annual subscription.