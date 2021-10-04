The 5 most popular sports-themed online games

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Online games are an activity that millions of people participate in every day. In Spain 1.37 million were active users in 2019 in a sector that generates more than 700 million benefits each year. The possibility of playing online at any time of the day and from the device that the user chooses. The comfort of being able to carry out a safe and pleasant activity from home, enjoying the privacy and the necessary concentration is what makes online games one of the most popular hobbies.

The world’s most popular online games

In the list of the most popular online games in the world we find some classics at the top. Fortnite has risen with the triumph in this world ranking in which the increase of its popularity during the last years stands out. Closely followed is League of Legends a true mass phenomenon in Europe that has not had such an impact in Latin America. Overwatch is in third place and shows that despite being a paid game it is capable of attracting a considerable number of players. The benefits of this game are measured by the satisfaction of playing online, without receiving anything else in return.

Closing the ranking they find, PUBG: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and online gambling. In this fifth place we find several online games, among the most popular are the slot machines online that attract many players. Online casino games recreate the environment of a physical space on any device, tablets, phones or computers. Games that are known to all, such as roulette, poker or, the quintessential queens of this type of game, slots, occupy this position among the most popular online games in the world.

Sports-themed online games

Following the previous ranking, in fifth place we find the slot machines. Online casinos or online games such as slots are the ones that attract the largest number of players year after year. For players in this sector, there are no barriers, they do not mind paying an amount of money to get to do their favorite activity. Although unlike online gambling, in the case of casinos you can get benefits. In other words, it is an investment that may be related to your tastes.

When choosing an online game we must bear in mind that tastes play an important role. Online sports games have become a sensation for those who are passionate about this activity. Sport has become an escape valve that is present in online casino slots, but it also acquires a name of its own.

The sports with the most followers in the world

Soccer is one of the games with the most followers in the world, which means that millions of people sit in front of the television or look for a place to watch their favorite games. According official data of a match of the Spanish League, the Barça-Madrid have 600 million followers or users who are aware of each of the player’s movements. Being one of the events with the most media coverage.

The game par excellence of the Spanish League is above the spectators of one of the sporting events of the year, the Super bowl. Only 150 million people they are pending of this sporting act. American football accumulates millions of followers, but it is not one of the most followed sports in the world. Cricket has 2.5 billion followers, which places it in second place, behind soccer in number of followers in the world.

Faced with such a scenario, it is no wonder that online games are related to these top games. Although each player is based on their own tastes, soccer is the first in followers, but the motor world is not far behind. It is one of the games that has the most users.

The main protagonists of these games are real people and cars or motorcycles that can be seen on the small screen. Lewis hamilton He is one of the protagonists who, to give one piece of information, has 31 million followers on social networks. He is one of the elite athletes to achieve this impossible figure. Only characters from the world of football like Cristiano Ronaldo achieve similar figures.

Sports-themed online games attract a large number of users. The fact of being a follower of any of the sports or being based on one of its protagonists is one more incentive when starting this activity. Being one of the most popular and demanded by users around the world. Sport is king in a fun and entertaining theme like the most played online games in the world.

.