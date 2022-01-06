The 5 most interesting technologies for the automotive sector at CES 2022

Technologies aimed at the automotive sector are not exactly a novelty because solutions for them have been created for some time. An example we have in the Spotify device for cars that we discussed recently. Likewise, Google maintains a constant development of solutions for drivers. However, at the CES 2022 fair, very interesting alternatives have been deployed that are worth knowing.

That’s why we will introduce you to those car-oriented devices and technologies that are giving the talk at CES 2022.

The most interesting technologies for the automotive sector from CES 2022

AR HUD 2.0

The AR HUD 2.0 from Panasonic is a development based on a screen that shows us the way under a layer of Augmented Reality. This, along with gaze-tracking technology, makes the device work as an assistant for when we drive. In this way, we can have signs that indicate if we are at a good distance from other cars and can even recognize pedestrians and elements on the road.

So, the AR HUD 2.0 is a driver assistant capable of supporting us while driving the vehicle.

Wireless charging for vehicles

Charging your mobile and other devices in the car is not always the best idea. The cables and chargers that are usually sold do not have the necessary power to match the load we have from the outlet. In addition, wireless technologies mean keeping the equipment in an exact position and inside the cart is difficult.

That is why the Aira company has devised this device capable of providing wireless charging throughout the vehicle’s panel. In that sense, you will only have to locate your smartphone, tablet or the equipment you want anywhere between both corners of the panel. It could be the definitive solution to all the martyrdom represented by the “In Car” chargers.

Screen with Anti Distraction Mode

The Continental company has designed a screen whose main characteristics are the display modes it offers. When we are behind the wheel and we have a screen displaying multimedia content, we could be distracted from driving. In that sense, this screen is capable of using backlights so that only the passenger can see what is displayed.

This way, the lights or what is playing will not interfere with your vision while driving. Likewise, you can change its settings later so that you can see it normally.

Car IQ

Car IQ It is one of the most interesting developments that we find in the technologies oriented to the automotive sector of CES 2022. It is a solution aimed at allowing vehicles or fleets of vehicles to make payments for services safely and autonomously.

In that sense, the vehicles will have the possibility of connecting to payment gateways and banking services to pay for the amounts of services such as gasoline, parking and more.

iX Flow

Probably the most attractive development of technologies for the automotive sector is the iX Flow that BMW brings. It involves covering the body of the vehicle with an electrophoretic layer that contains tiny microcapsules. These microcapsules are charged with white, black or colored particles that become visible when exposed to an electric field.

In this way, BMW is working on laminating the vehicles with these Electronic Paper Displays in order to change their color according to your needs.