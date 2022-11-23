The 5 best Square Enix games for Android phones

Square Enix is one of the most renowned video game development companies in the fieldwidely known for being the one who created three of the best-selling Japanese game series of all, namely Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and Kingdom Hearts.

The fact is that in less than a couple of months, you will no longer be able to access Deus Ex Go, a game created by Square Enix Montreal, which was acquired by the Swedish game company Embracer Group in May. While Embracer changed the studio’s name to Onoma in October, reports surfaced less than a month after the mobile game developer would go out of business. Now, Onoma has announced on Twitter that Deus Ex Go, Arena Battle Champions, Hitman Sniper: The Shadows, and Space Invaders: Hidden Heroes will no longer be available after January 4, 2023.

Now, the company, in addition to having great titles for consoles, also offers a wide variety of mobile deliveriesso here you can find 5 of the best games developed by Square Enix for Android, so let’s go for it.

Final Fantasy IV (3d remake)

If among our readers there is a faithful follower of the Final Fantasy saga, this is undoubtedly a title that cannot be missing on your mobile. Final Fantasy IV (3d remake), focuses on Cecil’s diversion of loyalty to the Barony Kingsince he is no longer able to follow the regent’s orders and decides to put an end to his bloody and evil rule.

In short, it is a classic that you must try yes or yes on your mobile. It is true, It has a considerable price of 17.99 eurosbut if you really like these types of titles and you are a fan of the saga, the reality is that it is worth every euro.

Dragon Quest Builders

Moving now to a different genre, Dragon Quest Builders is a very interesting and attractive construction game to follow. Basically, within the story mode, the player runs into different elements present in the first game of the sagasuch as various objects, monsters, equipment and even the emblematic cities of the aforementioned title.

This story mode is divided into several chapters, where you will progressively have to build new villages, collect resources and materials, discover new buildings and crafts, between many other things. We must also highlight the creative mode, from where you will be allowed to create without any limit. What can be the only drawback of this mobile game? Its price, which has been 33.99 euros.

DQ Dai: A Hero’s Bonds

Following on from the Dragon Quest saga, DQ Dai: A Hero’s Bonds is one of Square Enix’s most recent creations. Being specifically designed for touch screens, this title has some really good graphics and a combat system that definitely has to be highlighted.

In fact, there is a cooperative mode where you will be able to participate in the most epic and incredible fights of all. However, in case you ever want to focus exclusively on the story, you can also activate the automatic mode to stop fighting and let things go by themselves while you enjoy the show. This title can be obtained totally free on Google Play, so go for it.

Trials of Mana

Based on the Japanese classic Seiken Densetsu 3, or better known as Trials of Mana, Square Enix has created a new version of this 3D title for Android phones that we couldn’t fail to mention in this post. The first thing to comment is that it is a completely renewed version of the original title, passing from the graphics and the battle system, to the soundtrack and the characters’ own voices.

Turning now to the gameplay, when the game starts there are 6 eligible characters, although you can only choose 3, which will move the direction of history to one side or another depending on who you have chosen.

As for the title plot, peace in the world has ended and lThe Goddess of Mana must fight against the Benevodons (known as monsters of destruction), in order to bring back the times of peace and tranquility. Another great delivery from Square Enix that has an important current price of 28.99 euros.

Romancing SaGa Re;universe

It’s every 300 years that Monrastrum’s rise wipes out all life on the planet, and this is that year. The end of the world is imminent, but there is still a chance to save everything, that is if you have the necessary equipment, strength and companions to fight the Sinistrals and defeat them.

We are talking about a video game full of adventure and action, totally free, and even, awarded as one of Google’s Best Games of 2019including Editors’ Choice in Japan, so it’s clearly a pretty good title.