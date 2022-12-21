The 5 best mobile phones with a large battery to give away this Christmas

The battery is one of the most important sections when choosing a mobile. Over the years, charging a smartphone has become one of the most relevant elements when it comes to opting for one model or another. After all, the daily useful life of a mobile basically depends on this feature. Therefore, leaving it as a secondary thing would be a big mistake on the part of the buyer. Of course, the user appreciates that he can use the purchased functions for a long time.

The cell phones with big battery Little by little they have been imposed on the market, as smartphones caused more and more dependency among their consumers. Not only for leisure, but also for work, telephones have become an extension of our own body and the battery is the gasoline of our car: we can buy the best model from the dealership, but without fuel it will not go beyond the corner .

Can you imagine that you are working in the office and, suddenly, all the computers are disconnected? The technician comes and tells you: “There is no problem, the battery is just dead. We have to load it. In a couple of hours, we’re back.” Unbelievable, right? Well, the same thing happens with smartphones, so It is essential to know that there are mobiles with large batteries that allow you to get the most out of the usability of the phone without having to constantly look at the loading bar.

These are the 5 best mobiles with great battery, perfect for this Christmas!

xiaomi redmi 9t

Xiaomi

If what you are looking for is a mobile with a large battery, Xiaomi Redmi 9T is one of the best options on the market today. We are in front of a smartphone with a 6,000 mAh battery. A very basic model, but with practical features, its low power and its screen resolution will give you countless hours of autonomy.

realme Narzo 50A

really

A huge 6,000 mAh battery, with a fast charge of 18W and reversible charge. At power level, realme Narzo 50A is slightly above from Xiaomi Redmi 9T; therefore, autonomy should be less. However, they are very similar models and they fit perfectly if what you are looking for is a battery.

Oppo Find X5

Oppo

Maybe Oppo Find X5 be the only high-end mobile that has been able to stand up to the giants of the industry. Not surprising, given the quality of its components, its extraordinary specifications and the brutality of its camera. However, the battery is another addition to which we must keep an eye. We are talking about a modest 4,800 mAh that leaves it below. However, the key is its fast charging: 80W that restores your autonomy in a matter of minutes.

LITTLE X3 NFC

Xiaomi

Probably one of the most surprising phones in terms of quality-price. POCO X3 NFC offers a lot of possibilities in terms of functionality, accessibility and power, but it also has a 5,160 mAh battery that is not inconsiderable. Between the processor, the RAM, the screen and the load… It is very interesting for this Christmas.

LITTLE M3

Xiaomi

And we close this list with the best mobiles with a large battery talking about LITTLE M3. Practically, it is a mobile identical to the aforementioned Xiaomi Redmi 9T, with those 6,000 mAh battery, but with a fast charge of 18W. Its autonomy guarantees twenty-four hours at full capacity. If you don’t usually use your mobile much, it can reach you half a week.

>